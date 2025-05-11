Donald Trump undergoes a legal blow on mass layout plans





A district judge of the United States issued a temporary prohibition order on Friday, interrupting the key aspects of in-depth efforts of the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce.

Reuters said that Northern California District Judge Susan Illston is reassuring himself with a group of unions, non -profit organizations and local governments and blocked large -scale mass licensees called “strength reductions” for 14 days.

Newsweek contacted President Trump's office via the online form and the Northern California District Court by e-mail on Saturday outside the usual working hours for more information.

Why it matters

The decision, rendered in a courtroom in San Francisco, responds to the proceedings brought by unions, non -profit organizations and local governments contesting the legality of the actions of the administration.

The two -week break in the Trump administration’s layout plans of the Trump administration prohibited two dozen agencies to move forward with the greatest phase of the president's reduction efforts, which, according to the judge, was illegal without the authorization of the congress.

As previously indicated by Newsweek, the Trump administration is committed to eliminating what it considers to be waste, fraud and abuse between federal agencies, aimed at reducing government size and reducing federal spending.

As part of this effort, the White House has created the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), a working group led by billionaire Elon Musk which recommended serious labor reductions.

The administration reduction initiative of the administration aims to rationalize federal agencies by reducing staff, reducing non -essential roles and automating functions. However, the applicants argued that these measures disrupted the crucial government services and exceeded the presidential and agency authority.

Thousands of federal workers have been dismissed as part of Trump's efforts to reduce what he called an “swollen” federal government. The administration was faced with a wave of prosecution, including several unions representing recently dismissed employees.

Judge Illston agreed that there was a probability of success on certain legal complaints and noted the irreparable potential damage to the employees and communities concerned.

The prohibition order affects various departments, including agriculture, energy, work and social security administration, among others.

What people say

Judge Illston wrote in a 42 -page order, as reported by the New York Times: “It is the prerogative of presidents to continue new political priorities and print their stamps on the federal government.

“But to carry out a large-scale revision of federal agencies, any president must request the help of his branch and co-egal partner, the congress.”

The coalition declared in a joint declaration, as reported by the New York Times: “The illegal attempt by the Trump administration to reorganize the federal government has thrown agencies into chaos, disturbing the critical services provided through our country. Each of us represents the communities deeply invested in the efficiency of the federal government – withdraw governmental which do not reach it. ” “”

Eric Hamilton, deputy deputy prosecutor general, said, as reported by ABC News, referring to the initial note calling for reductions and large -scale staff reorganization plans: “He expressly invites comments and proposals to legislative commitment in the context of policies that these agencies wish to implement [ …] He defines advice. “”

Danielle Leonard, lawyer of the complainants, said, as ABC News reported, that President, Doge and OPM “made decisions outside of their authority and did not invite the dialogue of agencies”.

“They do not wait for these planning documents to go through long processes. They do not ask for approval, and they do not expect it.”

What happens next

The order does not require that the services rehiring, reported the Associated Press. “The applicants asked that the date of entry into force of any agency action be postponed and that the departments cease to implement or apply the decree, including taking other measures.”

Illston has planned an audience for May 22 to consider a more sustainable preliminary injunction, Reuters reported.

