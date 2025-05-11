Politics
Mail On Sunday Comment: Can work really change their stains on immigration?
The apparent adoption of the work of severe migration policies is much more like a terrified death bed conversion than a real change of mind.
It is so difficult to believe that the secretary at the house Yvette Cooper, a faithful soldier of the Elite Corps Blite, suddenly abandoned the open opinions of the borders to the higher bridge of work, that they pushed so much to implement in the first years of this century.
It is, on the other hand, easy to believe that she and her boss, Sir Keir Starmer, saw the writing on the wall, which, according to the biblical experts, said: you were weighed in balance and found in disorder.
Voters in the working class class, in particular from Brexit, have realized that their leaders despise them and that work is now used mainly metropolitan graduates rather than the urban classes that work hard. They are, for the first time in almost a century, ready to seek elsewhere.
This greatly benefited the Conservatives under Boris Johnson in 2019. And currently, after the self -injection ejection of the conservative parts of Mr. Johnson and the succession which results from unconvincing leaders, he gives a giant boost to the Nigel Farages Reform UK survey.
It is not certain to know how it will end. It is a rebellion of hearts more than heads, and it is therefore much more difficult to counter with simple political documents.
Work supporters are fiercely angry with their party and believe that it betrayed them. They suspect it with a good reason to promote mass immigration that has transformed the country in a way they don't like.
They remember the confession of Blairite Apparatchik Andrew Neather, who in 2012 hinted that the deliberate policy of the Labor Ministers from the end of 2000 to at least 2011, was to open the United Kingdom to mass migration.
It is so difficult to believe that the secretary at the house Yvette Cooper (right) suddenly abandoned the opinions of the borders open to the upper work deck, but it is easy to believe that she and her boss, Sir Keir Starmer (on the left), saw the writing on the wall
Work voters are for the first time in almost a century, ready to seek elsewhere for help – this has greatly benefited the Conservatives under Boris Johnson (above) in 2019 and currently gives a giant boost to the Nigel Farages Reform UK survey notes
Labor voters suspect it with a good reason to promote mass immigration that has transformed the country in a way they do not like (Stock Image)
He wrote about a stimulating political objective and suggested that mass immigration was the way the government was going to make the United Kingdom really multicultural.
There had also been the incident of Rochdale, in which work supporters received a concentrated version of the same lesson when the Prime Minister of Labor, Gordon Brown, wrongly thinking that his microphone was extinguished, denounced a Labor voter for life, Gillian Duffy, as a sectarian woman for her complaint for immigration.
The Labor Party has tried to face this for some time now. But in a new white paper, they plan to adopt a repression ostensibly intended to expel immigrants who commit a crime and to overcome in a way the provisions of human rights which make the deportation so difficult and that the work themselves wrote in British law.
We have also been promised less complacency as to the questionable economic advantages of mass immigration, which seriously submits our health, well-being and school systems.
These movements are designed to create useful titles. But should we take one seriously?
While they thought they were protected from the anger of the voters, the work energetically pursued an open policy of the borders.
Now they are afraid of electoral oblivion, they try to siner Nigel Farage. How they used to make fun and make fun of those who warned that their policy was stupid and unrealistic, such as the migration watch of the country body based on facts.
Anyone who suggested that the migration levels were impassable have been rejected as a kind of fanatic.
Well, now, home office experts admit what Migration Watch said many years ago, that net migration has reached levels as it is equivalent to adding a city the size of Edinburgh to the population of the United Kingdom each year. Who are the fanatics now?
