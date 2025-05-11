



China was among the first countries to respond to de -escalation agreement between India and Pakistanwho seeks to alleviate the increased military tensions between the two nuclear weapons neighbors. However, Beijing's response seemed ambivalent, a delicate diplomatic balancing act, because it has extended equal support for both parties. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a telephone call with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, reaffirmed the support of China in Pakistan in the safeguard of its “sovereignty, its territorial integrity and its national independence”. He describes Pakistan as an “iron dressed in iron”. According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi recognized the “restraint of Pakistan and appreciated its responsible approach in difficult circumstances”. The cunning Chinese diplomat reaffirmed that as a “all -time Pakistani strategic cooperative partner and a friend dressed in iron”, Beijing will continue to remain firmly by Islamabad to “maintain its sovereignty, its territorial integrity and its national independence”. Simultaneously, Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, During which he sentenced the terrorist attack to Pahalgam and reiterated China's opposition to all forms of terrorism. “Wang Yi expressed the China condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and his opposition to all forms of terrorism. He noted that, given the current and volatile international situation, peace and stability in Asia are hard won and should be expensive,” said a declaration from his office. Beijing also declared that he hoped that the two parties will remain calm, exercise restraint, resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation and avoid any additional escalation. “China supports and impatiently awaits India and Pakistan to make a complete and lasting cease-fire through negotiations, which is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and shared aspirations of the international community,” added the press release. Experts consider this double approach as a policy in the face of Janus which favors its strategic alliance with Pakistan on a coherent position against terrorism. Janus is a Roman god of duality, who has two faces. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the India-Pakistan agreement came after intense diplomatic efforts involving several countries, including China, the United States and Saudi Arabia. However, New Delhi argued that understanding of the ceasefire was affected by direct negotiations between the two parties. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following the announcement of the ceasefire, expressed a deep gratitude to China – an ally closest to Pakistan and the largest defense partner – for his continuous support. “I would like to thank China at the bottom of my heart. I thank the respected president and the inhabitants of China who have stayed in Pakistan for 58 years,” he said. SATURDAY, India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all military actions On the ground, air and sea with an immediate effect. The decision has occurred after four days of intense drone and missile strikes which had pushed the two nuclear neighbors on the verge of large -scale war. While US President Donald Trump said the truce resulted from American commercial talks, the Indian government has firmly declared that the agreement was the result of direct bilateral commitment. The officials added that understanding was reached after Islamabad accepted the ceasefire “without prior condition, postconds or links with other questions”. Tensions between the two countries had increased sharply after precision strikes by the Indian armed forces on terrorist cobblestones in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), in retaliation for the April 22 Attack of Pahalgamwho had cross -border links. Posted on: May 11, 2025 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/janus-faced-china-condemns-pahalgam-attack-but-backs-friend-pakistan-2722928-2025-05-11

