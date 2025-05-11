Xi Jinping has been preparing for this time for years.

In April 2020, long before Donald Trump Lanar was shaking the world economy, Lder Mximo in China held a meeting with high communist party employees and presented his vision to shoot the game against the United States in a confrontation.

Times between their government and the first Trump administration increased due to an earlier series of tariffs and technological restrictions. Things have worsened after the breakup of COVID-19, which paralyzed the world comrcio and expeling how the United States and the rest of the world need China for everything, from CIRRINARY MSCARA to pain medication.

Faced with Washington's concerns about commercial imbalance, China could have opened its economy to more foreign companies because it had promised to do DCADAS atrs. He could have bought more American, crude oil and soy avies because their employees had promised Trump in commercial negotiations. I could have stopped subsidizing fibricas and state companies that have produced and solar with inexpensive solar energy that many American manufacturers have closed.

Instead, XI chose an aggressive course.

Chinese men should “tighten the dependence on international production channels above our APs, forming a powerful ability to counter-attack and dissuade foreign parties from artificial interruption supplies” to China, Xi said in his speech at the heart of financial and economic affairs by 2020.

In simple terms: China should control the supply of things the world needs to make your opponents think twice before using prices or trying to block trade with China.

XI has increased exports and deepened China's position as the main world center of Indestriae, partly leading the state controlled trading system to lend 2 $ Trilhes trilhes (R 11.3 Trilhes) to industrial borrowers in four years, according to data from China Central Bank.

He also introduced new weapons of economic war in the arsenal do not: export controls, anti-monoplio laws and black lists to retaliate against American companies.

Thus, when the current Trump Imps prices on Chinese products, China was able to leave for the offensive. In addition to reprisals with its own taxes, Imps has restricted the exports of a wide range of crtes and MS minerals, whose world supply of China had dominated. These minerals are essential to assemble everything, from cars and drones to dresses and MSEIS.

Market leaf Receive in your email what is most important in the economy; open to subscribers.

In the United States, the imminent threat of empty shelves in consumer stores and higher prices put pressure on Trump administration. The prices of certain critical minerals tripled since China revealed its restrictions, according to Argus Media, a research company on raw materials in London.

“It is about to reverse the lever effect so that the world depends on China, and China does not depend on anyone. An inverse of what has so irritated X: the fact that China depends on the West,” said Kirsten Asdal, a former American defense ministry, which now leads a consulting company focused on China, ASDAL COUNOM.

China still depends on the West for many advanced technologies, such as semiconductors and aircraft engines. But his desire to transform the firing weapon supply chain can be one of the most flagrant examples of the way Xi redefines China's relationship with the world and defying American supremacy as no chin before him.

China wants to choose the world of the world

Even if they are now starting conversations which, according to American employees, aim to reduce times, the two NAEs seem determined to unlimited competition, in particular crucial technologies that shape the future, like artificial intelligence.

Its rivalry can start to divide the world into spheres of competing influence. With the United States by pressing other countries to restrict the Comcio with China, and Beijing warns that the punishment of the NAES that does it, the pressure of choosing the sides increases.

“China uses all the tools of its provision to cause pain and impose costs in the United States and all the above with the United States,” said Evan Medeiros, Asian study professor at Georgetown University who was advisor to SIA by President Barack Obama.

“The whole world”, he remained Medeiros, “he is about to discover the answer to a very important question: which dependents are from Comcio with China, and how much does this go?”

The Trump administration has shown that you cannot completely cut the commercial Laos with Beijing. She exempted Chinese smartphones, semiconductors and other electronics from some of her prices. Trump also withdrew in prices on car manufacturers. China, in turn, has discreetly indicated that it could exclude certain semiconductors, economic drugs and other health products from its 125% tariffs on American products.

However, the flow of prices reaches the heart of the China growth engine. Exports were one of the only positive points of a serious economy weakened by a real estate crisis and the decline in consumer confidence. If the trade war is dragged, it can lead to small jobs in China, analysts say.

“Never knees!”

XI said for years that the United States has undertaken to thwart the rise of China, and the trade war seems to have validated its warnings.

It seems more inclined than ever to flex the muscles of China, say analysts, considering the commercial dispute as a test of its authority as the most powerful LDER from Mao Zedong. And its strategy reflects its perception that China is not lower than the United States.

China has expanded its field in the batteries on the rope used to power electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing dresses, solar turbines Paii and Elica. Experts say that China also reaches the United States in artificial intelligence, considered the front line of the next industrial revolution.

XI has also reduced its control over the vast propaganda apparatus of China, which intensified in the weeks of the LTIMS to mobilize the public for an prolonged “struggle”. The Ministry of External Relations published a video conflict on social networks entitled “Never kneeling!”

“The trade war is the definitive validation that the Western forms hostile try to contain, remove and surround China,” said Asdal. “XI says:” We have to be men enough and strong enough to retaliate. “”

Even if Xabe must first withdraw, he could present a tatic withdrawal as a victory on Trump.

“This concentration of authority allows the Chin to make complete political decisions without being disputed and reverse the course so quickly,” said Zongyuan Zoe Liu, a researcher from the Board of Directors linked to the outdoors, in a recent article for the magazine Affairs Foreign.

Costs for China

It is not clear if XI's long-term strategy makes China strong enough to overcome the United States as the main superpower. The emphasis on critical technologies and self-tension has worsened friction with Chinese business partners, and this has a cost for many Chinese family.

The American LUDERES said that if China expands its economic votes with the West, it would gradually evolve towards political liberalization and a total adoption of the free markets. But China has advanced in its own terms, mixing its authoritarian system of single party with capitalism and enrichment without losing political control.

XI has redoubled this model, leading more capital to businesses and state banks to ensure that the Communist Party was even more influenced by the Directorate of the Economy. Entrepreneurs already had space to develop, but under XI, employees dictate which instructions thrive and who fail. A more open economy, driven by market demand and the political mandate, could have extended the ranks and influence of media companies and Chinese consumers.

But that could have been a challenge for the control of the parties on the company.

“This is an economy that a statistical government wants, and that is why sub-countersum is very recognized as a problem, even at the highest level of government,” said Yasheng Huang, an expert in Chinese economics at the Sloan school of administration at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But “there were no comparable reforms,” ​​he added.

Experts argue very that social protection spending would make the Chinese economy more balanced and less vulnerable to the West. Chinese economists have the government to invest in hospitals and p prés and help the hundreds of millions of rural migrants living in cities are eligible for urban advantages. These measures are crucial to encourage common Chinese citizens to save less and to spend more, contributing more to AP growth.

Some experts wonder if XI should challenge the United States to follow aggressively, instead of following the famous dictation of a previous LDER, Deng Xiaoping: “Hide your outside, wait for your time.”

“China has become an ambitious without having reached superpower status,” said Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based researcher who focuses on American-Chinese relations.

Shen cited the vast claims of Beijing in the sea in the south of China; Hong Kong's autonomy; And the flow of Chinese exports which hinders the commercial competition of other countries. Together, they alienated a large part of the world, contributing to what is equivalent to a success for XI.

China already had a “favorable external environment” to develop like no, but it has just deteriorated, “said Shen. “Very unhappy.”