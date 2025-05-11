Politics
Putin calls for “direct conferences” with Ukraine on May 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to participate in “direct talks” on May 15, a few hours after European leaders urged Moscow to accept a 30-day ceasefire.
In a rare television discourse of Kremlin, Putin said that Russia was looking for “serious negotiations” aimed at “evolving towards lasting and strong peace”.
Earlier on Saturday, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer went to kyiv with counterparts from France, Germany and Poland to put pressure on Russia to get involved in an unconditional cease-fire, starting on Monday.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later said that Moscow “was to think about this” – but warned that “trying to put us pressure is completely useless”.
In his own declaration, Putin said he could “not exclude” the possibility that talks could lead to the Convention of Russia and Ukraine “a new truce”.
The Russian chief said that the proposed talks should take place in the Turkish city in Istanbul, as they were previously, and that he would speak on Sunday to the president of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan to discuss details.
Kyiv did not respond to the invitation.
The Ukrainian capital welcomed Sir Keir on Saturday, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, Friedrich Merz and Donald Tusk of Poland, which is part of the “Coalition of volunteers” – A group of countries committed to supporting Ukraine.
Alongside the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they participated in a joint press conference.
The leaders warned that “new and massive” sanctions would be imposed on the energy and banks of Russia that Putin does not accept the unconditional 30-day cease-fire in the air, in sea and on earth “.
They also said they had discussed the proposal with Donald Trump. Sir Keir later said to the BBC The American president was “absolutely clear” that their suggestion of an immediate cease-fire was a “request that should be satisfied”.
After the meeting, Zelensky thanked the leaders gathered to “stand with” Ukraine.
“Today, we will focus on how to build and guarantee real and lasting security,” he said.
Responding to the proposal, the Kremlin Peskov said: “It's a new development. But trying to put us pressure is completely unnecessary.”
The Russian state media also quoted it saying that European statements were “generally conflicting rather than aimed at trying to relaunch our relationships”.
Moscow previously said that before considering a cease-fire, the West must first stop its military aid in Ukraine.
Putin then made his own statement, with a video showing journalists assembled in a room inside the Kremlin.
“This would be the first step towards a long-term and lasting peace, rather than a prologue to more armed hostilities after the Ukrainian armed forces obtained new armaments and staff, after a feverish cloth and the creation of new command posts,” he said.
“Who needs peace like that?”
Putin has also accused Ukraine of not having responded several times to several Moscow ceasefire proposals, including A 30 -day stop in attacks against energy infrastructure And last month Easter truce.
Another ceasefire from Putin reported was the one he ordered in April to coincide with the commemorations of the Second World War. It ended on Saturday at midnight, local time (9:00 p.m. GMT).
Kyiv had rejected the three-day unilateral ceasefire, calling it a “theatrical spectacle”. Instead, Zelensky reiterated calls for a longer truce for at least 30 days.
Although it has experienced a decrease in fighting, each party has accused the other of violations.
On Thursday – the same day, the supposed ceasefire entered into force – Ukraine accused Russia of more than 730 violations and said that it responded “appropriately”.
The Russian Defense Ministry insisted that the truce was observed, before welcoming Ukraine with 488 violations.
“Despite everything, we offer the kyiv authorities to resume negotiations … resume direct talks, and I care, without any prerequisite,” said Putin on Saturday.
The last direct talks between Moscow and kyiv took place in 2022, the year when Russia launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine.
