Putin calls for “direct conferences” with Ukraine on May 15

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to participate in “direct talks” on May 15, a few hours after European leaders urged Moscow to accept a 30-day ceasefire. In a rare television discourse of Kremlin, Putin said that Russia was looking for “serious negotiations” aimed at “evolving towards lasting and strong peace”. Earlier on Saturday, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer went to kyiv with counterparts from France, Germany and Poland to put pressure on Russia to get involved in an unconditional cease-fire, starting on Monday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later said that Moscow “was to think about this” – but warned that “trying to put us pressure is completely useless”.

In his own declaration, Putin said he could “not exclude” the possibility that talks could lead to the Convention of Russia and Ukraine “a new truce”. The Russian chief said that the proposed talks should take place in the Turkish city in Istanbul, as they were previously, and that he would speak on Sunday to the president of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan to discuss details. Kyiv did not respond to the invitation. The Ukrainian capital welcomed Sir Keir on Saturday, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, Friedrich Merz and Donald Tusk of Poland, which is part of the “Coalition of volunteers” – A group of countries committed to supporting Ukraine. Alongside the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they participated in a joint press conference. The leaders warned that “new and massive” sanctions would be imposed on the energy and banks of Russia that Putin does not accept the unconditional 30-day cease-fire in the air, in sea and on earth “.

Getty images German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Poland Donald Tusk joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) in kyiv on Saturday Saturday

They also said they had discussed the proposal with Donald Trump. Sir Keir later said to the BBC The American president was “absolutely clear” that their suggestion of an immediate cease-fire was a “request that should be satisfied”. After the meeting, Zelensky thanked the leaders gathered to “stand with” Ukraine. “Today, we will focus on how to build and guarantee real and lasting security,” he said. Responding to the proposal, the Kremlin Peskov said: “It's a new development. But trying to put us pressure is completely unnecessary.” The Russian state media also quoted it saying that European statements were “generally conflicting rather than aimed at trying to relaunch our relationships”. Moscow previously said that before considering a cease-fire, the West must first stop its military aid in Ukraine.