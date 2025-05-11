President Trump boasts “great progress” in commercial discussions with China





Trump suggests reducing China prices to 80% before commercial negotiations

In a social media position, President Donald Trump suggested reducing China's rates by 145% to 80% before commercial negotiations.

Washington President Donald Trump said that “great progress” had been made on the first day of high -challenged commercial challenges with his team with China, describing discussions as “total reset” and saying that the two parties agreed on many questions.

Trump's comments occurred after the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer gathered on May 10 with their Chinese counterparts for about eight hours in Geneva to try to obtain a trade agreement between the two superpowers.

He marked the first meeting between the main leaders of the United States and China, as Trump's 145% tariffs on Chinese imports sparked a trade war between the two biggest economies in the world. China responded to Trump's prices with 125% reprisal prices on American exports.

“A very good meeting today with China, Switzerland,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social. “Many things discussed, many accepted. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive way.

Trump, who spent the day in Golf at the Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC, in Sterling, Virginia, did not attend meetings in person.

Before the weekend trade negotiations, which will continue with additional meetings on May 11, Trump reported a desire to drop the American prices on China to 80%, against 145%, a level so high that 600 billion dollars of annual trade between the United States and China has stopped virtual.

Plus: Donald Trump suggests 80% of the prices on Chinese imports on the eve of commercial negotiations

However, a rate rate of 80% would always be significantly higher than what Trump has imposed on other nations and could cause significantly higher prices on many goods in the United States.

It was not immediately clear on which areas the two parties found agreement, as Trump claimed.

Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, who met Bessent and Greer, described the illegal and unreasonable Trump prices on May 7 and said they disrupted international economic and commercial order.

If the United States says one thing but do another, or even try to use negotiations as a pretext to pursue coercive and Chantonantes tactics, China will never agree, nor sacrifice its principles or international equity and justice to request an agreement, said Lifeng before negotiations are launched.

More: Trump concludes the first Big Trade agreement. What comes next? Here's what to expect.

The location of the talks in Geneva was not made public, but witnesses saw the two delegations return after a lunch break at the villa of the United Nations Ambassador, which has a private park overlooking Lake Geneva in the leafy suburbs of Colagny.

Trump distinguished China, which has exported nearly $ 300 billion in the United States to imported it, while the first offender of a commercial imbalance that he supports has decimated the manufacture of the United States. Trump defended his prices as a key to relaunching the manufacturing sector.

On May 8, Trump announced a trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, which made it the first agreement that its administration concluded while its administration negotiated with more than 170 countries on commercial and tariff policy.

However, it is not clear if the agreement with Great Britain, the ninth most important trading partner with the United States, will give momentum for future trade agreements. The United States has a trade surplus of $ 12 billion with Great Britain, making it an aberrant value of other countries like China which export much more goods to the United States than it is important.

Contribution: Reuters.

