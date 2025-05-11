Can Donald Trump really put a price on the movies?





After slamming everything with lawyers with prices, President Donald Trump has now targeted films. The film industry in America dies of a very rapid death, proclaimed Trump on Truth Social last week, while floating a 100% price on films produced in foreign land.

The news aroused confusion through Hollywood, because it will apparently apply to a wide range of films, perhaps even American films with scenes shot abroad. Although Trump has already started to refuse his original statement, as he told CNBC that he was not trying to hurt the industry, he does not seem to be completely abandoned the idea. But like many Trumps plans, it is based on presidential powers which are extended to a breakdown.

A car has a value when he arrived in an American port on which he can slap a price, explains Mark Jones, professor of political science at Rice University. But due to the functioning of the film industry, it is much more difficult to determine the proportion of the film to which you would really apply a price.

Trump's pricing plan seems to have withdrawn a meeting with actor Jon Voight, a fervent supporter of Trump who was appointed special ambassador to make Hollywood Grand again. The plan, which has since been published in full by deadline, mentions offering more tax incentives to producers, but also offers prices. The Voights plan says that if a film could have been produced in the United States, but the producer chooses to produce in a foreign country and receives an incitement to the production tax, the government should impose a rate equal to 120% of the value of the foreign incentive received.

As a general rule, the congress is responsible for imposing prices, but Trump has become an expert in the shooting of emergency levers to unilaterally stick the costs on imported goods. Its last months of radical prices have taken advantage of the International Economic Economic Powers (IEEPA) of 1977, a law which grants the President the power to implement prices in response to an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security or the economy.

As the Brennan Center for Justice points out and the many States pursuing Trump, the current global commercial situation does not call a national emergency. In the absence of the imagination, long -standing trade relations cannot be considered an unforeseen emergency, according to an editorial staff of the Brennan Center for Justice. If Trump believes that the world rates could benefit from the United States, he must assert his file at the Congress.

Trump did not say which Hed law used to tax the movies. If it is the ieepa, even though according to its usual standards, it is a section. The rule includes a specific sculpture to protect the exchange of information documents, such as publications, films, posters, photographs, CDs and illustrations. This language even suggests under his emergency powers, Trump should not have the power to impose prices on films.

We saw the material information rules coming into play during Trumps' first mandate, when a federal judge blocked his initial prohibition of Tiktok in 2020. The judge judged that the president did not have the power to regulate or prohibit the importation of information and personal communications equipment, which does not imply any value transfer.

But there is a different rule that Trump could use to impose prices on films: article 232 of the law on the extension of exchanges of 1962. This law allows the president to impose or adjust the prices if the American secretary of trade notes that a particular import can threaten or alter national security. In his article offering a price on films, Trump described film incentives offered by foreign countries a concerted effort to eliminate films in the United States, which makes a national security threat.

Even if this questionable logic is valid, the collection of money would raise more problems. The films can cross our borders in different ways that would allow them to avoid going through customs and to face the prices, whether downloaded on a cloud storage service, radiated through a streaming service like Netflix, or even transferred to cinema rooms using hard drives.

If it was going to happen, it wouldn't look like a price at all.

The laws on which the president can count to strike imported goods are not laws which give him the power to do so with regard to the audiovisual content which does not break the customs or is already there, said John Magnus, president of Tradewins LLC, a commercial cabinet based in DC, in The Verge. So, most likely, if it was going to happen, it would not look like a price.

It may be possible to perceive something like an excise tax, which is placed on the goods purchased in the country, such as cigarettes, alcohol, soda and gas. But that would probably be out of control of Trumps, because, once again, only the congress generally has the power to impose taxes and unlike the prices, there is no emergency power for the taxes of excise.

If the congress took up the cause of an excise tax, it would probably be applied to the distributor of a foreign film, which would then be transmitted to consumers, which probably increases the price of everything, from film tickets to streaming services.

The prices are already much higher than before, Christopher Meissner, professor of economics at the University of California Davis, said The Verge. This will limit the range of movies we can watch.

Like many things that Trump adopts, the specificities surrounding the prices of the film are nonexistent and the plan can never materialize. We spend a lot of time and energy to discuss things and analyze things that, at the end of the day, will lead to anything, because he [Trump] Has no real intention, says Jones. He may have an intention now, but to move forward, they will never come back to anything.

That said, many people never thought that Trump could explode the American trade and see all of how it turned out.

