



MOSC, Russian Federation. The friendship between Cuba and China is the iron, said President Xi Jinping on Friday, during his meeting in this capital with the Cuban president, Miguel Daz-Canel Bermdez, shortly after concluding, at the Kremlin, the military parade on the occasion of the 80 years of victory against fascism, in the Great War of the House. After having sent a greeting and the best wishes for Ral, the secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party considered that the links between the two passes were in a new stage, more slipped, while this year was filled with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Talk about a real community of shared future, sincere and mutual help. The Chinese president has referred to the close communication between the two passes, a significant consensus reached and the visits which constantly make members of the Bur Poltico of the two partisan organizations, both in China and Cuba. Lawyer for a greater deepening of links, that exchanges are the distinctive seal, AADI. On the situation that the island is going through at the moment, it considers that the intensified block imposes greater challenges than before, we feel it in our own flesh, he explains. Consequently, he talks about continuous cooperation in key areas such as the food sovereign, energy and cybersecurity. We will continue to promote this aid to overcome the difficulties, precise. He described the Cubans as endless comparison and said that, under the leadership of the Communist Party, they will continue and withdraw from current problems. When you take the ground, Daz-Canel has recognized the enormous sensitivity, understanding and personal participation of Xi Jinping towards the problems of the island. China and Cuba, AADI, are a real example of fraternity and cooperation. The head of state of the Caribbean explains several lines defined in the economic program between the two passes, including the sovereign food, the stability of the national Elctric system, in particular investment in photovoltaic solar parks, telecommunications and cybersecurity. Likewise, he referred to the development of Chinese tourism on the island, cultural exchanges and higher education. All this is the expression, to come, on a safe path towards a future shared community. Daz-Canel Dere in the special carcaster of relations between Cuba and China. The meeting between the two Laires gave the continuity of the Visit of the Cuban president in China in 2022, and the meeting held in Pretoria, in South Africa, during the year 2023, as part of the Brics summit.

