Vance must have called PM Modi, a limited American role for India and Pak to speak: CNN





While India and Pakistan have switched to the limit of a full-fledged conflict, US vice-president JD Vance directly contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage talks to a cease-fire, according to a CNN report of senior officials of the Trump administration. The United States received “alarming information on Friday morning,” officials of the Trump administration told CNN. Although they did not disclose the nature of intelligence because of his sensitivity, the report added that he contributed to inviting an urgent action of the US superior management, in particular Vance, interim advisor of national security and secretary of state Marco Rubio, and the chief of staff of the White House Susie Wiles. According to CNN, Vance informed US President Donald Trump before calling Prime Minister Modi. During the telephone call, Vance transmitted to PMs, the concerns concerning a “high probability of spectacular climbing” during the weekend. The United States would have believed that nuclear neighbors were not in communication and considered its role essential to make them resume dialogue. This marked a brutal turnaround for Vance, who said barely a few days ago that the United States would not get involved in a war which is “fundamentally none of our business”. “What we can do is try to encourage these people to defuse a little, but we are not going to get involved in the middle of the war, which is fundamentally not our business,” said Vance on Fox News. But on Saturday, Vance urged Prime Minister Modi to engage Pakistan directly and “consider de -escalation options”, according to the report. The US vice-president, who was on an official visit to India with his family when the Carnage of Pahalgam took place, had concluded a relationship with the PM, which came to the clutch for the American intervention. Rubio and other officials of the State Department also called their counterparts in New Delhi and Islamabad. However, the Trump administration was not part of the negotiations, their role limited to the facilitation of dialogue between the two competitors, added the report. “There was a lot of effort to try to repress the climbing earlier in the week, and it was clear at that time that the two parties did not speak,” an American official told CNN. Another added that thanks to these diplomatic efforts, US officials helped “fill part of this communications division” to allow negotiations to resume. The ceasefire, announced on Saturday following intense cross-border military actions on both sides, was confirmed by President Trump on social networks. “I am happy to announce that the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed with an immediate cease-fire and starting talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site,” Rubio posted little time later. While the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for his “leadership and his proactive role”, India has not mentioned any foreign involvement. Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said on Saturday evening that the ceasefire had been agreed “directly” between the two nations. New Delhi seemed to play mediation claims in the United States, since Trump announced the cease-fire decision, even before any official confirmation of New Delhi or Islamabad. Vikram Misri said the cease-fire talks have been held directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan. India's comment also thwarts the declaration of the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio according to which before, India and Pakistan had agreed to start talks on a “large set of questions on a neutral site”. Posted by: ATUL Mishra Posted on: May 11, 2025 Settle

