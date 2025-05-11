President Donald Trump wants to create a golden dome for the United States what would it really look like?





Seven days after its inauguration, Donald Trump published Iron Dome for America's executive decree to create a advanced defense system that protects the United States from long-range missile attacks.

The idea evokes the concept of the Israel anti-missile defense system, but there would be several key differences between the American allies Iron Dome and prevails over the so-called Doré dome.

The Golden Dome should cover a much larger area, to start. The Golden Dome will also have to be much more complete, with several different systems that can locate, follow and stop any type of air attack in the United States, according to Wes Rumbaugh, a scholarship holder of the anti-missile defense project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. In comparison, Israels Iron Dome is a system designed to protect itself specifically from rockets and short -term artillery shells.

The Pentagon has not yet published detailed plans on the project. But the Republicans of Congress recently proposed an allowance of $ 25 billion in this year's budget for the project, reporting that officials could start to conclude the golden dome soon.

Here is what you need to know about Trumps and why some experts warn that he has big problems:

Open image in the gallery

President Donald Trump wants to build a golden dome to protect the United States from missile threats. Experts say that it is technically feasible, but poses several logistical problems (AP)

Spatial anti -missile defense would be the key

Trumps The executive decree describes certain simple aspects of his golden dome plan, such as an assessment of the risk of threat of update missile or a list of strategic places where it is better to defend yourself against missile threats.

But the most important component is also the most complicated: a network of space interceptors, such as lasers, which could stop or destroy the warheads shortly after their launch. This brings back to President Ronald Reagans Infamous Spatial Antiimissile Defense System, nicknamed Star Wars by criticism.

Managers who build any space interceptor system should ensure that each possible striker and target are covered, you cannot have covered in Florida but not in California. But that means building a massive network of interceptors to ensure that they are still in the right position, which, according to Michael Ohanlon, director of research in the Brookings Institution foreign policy, would be expensive and extremely ineffective.

You must be quite confident that you will get everything, or at least eliminate everything, said Ohanlon to The Independent.

Ohanlon also says that the lasers themselves also pose a cost problem, as they should be sent to orbit with large amounts of fuel and giant mirrors that can sufficiently concentrate the energy of lasers to destroy a warhead.

This results in each of your defensive space lasers being the equivalent of the Hubble telescope, he says.

Open image in the gallery

An Israeli soldier is seen in a position in front of a battery of an air defense system in the iron dome in Jerusalem. Trump's “ Golden Dome 'returns to the idea of ​​the Iron Dome of Israel, but he has key differences (AFP via Getty Images)

Can the golden dome ever materialize?

Rumbaugh thinks that the golden dome is possible at a purely technical level, but other factors will determine if it is built.

By creating such a solid defensive systems, the United States could cause an opponent to further strengthen its attack, triggering a global arms race. This could trigger a feedback loop where the authorities make the country less safe and certainly poorer, said Ohanlon.

If you really try to make this complex against even a Russian nuclear attack, you revive all the secular debates on the probability of simply triggering a arms race where the defense continues to be more difficult and expensive than the offensive, added Ohanlon.

Other challenges will include the budget and the scale. Rumbaugh said that some compared the Golden Dome to the Manhattan project, the top secret efforts of the Americas to build an atomic bomb during the Second World War. Ohanlon also estimates that the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

Even if you come in size [the system] At the Russian nuclear arsenal today, and you wanted to build a multilayer capacity that Trump has spoken, which is already extremely expensive, said Ohanlon. I think I calculated something in the range of $ 500 billion, and it was just for a limited part.

Open image in the gallery

The Iron Dome of Israel intercepts rockets from Lebanon. Trump's so-called golden dome would aim to intercept the same way of rockets using space interceptors (AFP via Getty Images)

Collaboration and sharing of resources can also be difficult and details are not yet clear, added Rumbaugh. How do the anti-missile defense agency, the spatial force, the army, the navy, the Air Force and various other agencies work together to manage the golden dome? It remains clear.

Do we need a golden dome?

Even if the idea seems eccentric, Ohanlon says that the United States must extend its anti-missile defense capacities.

I think there could be advantages for even a limited and partially effective anti-missile defense system, whether it is a question of defending against the North Korean threat which continued to grow, or a future Iranian threat, or a threat of a limited strike of Russia or China, he said.

The independent contacted the White House to comment.

Ohanlon offers that a Trumps plan version could be beneficial for US national security.

I think there is value to do more than what we have already done, he added.

