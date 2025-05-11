Putin says Russia is ready for `Direct talks '' with Ukraine while American and European leaders make the press for a ceasefire





Russian president Vladimir Putin proposed to hold “direct talks” with Ukraine on Thursday in Istanbul, while European leaders and the United States are trying to put Moscow to accept a 30-day cease-fire in order to end the three-year conflict. “We would like to start immediately, already on Thursday May 15 in Istanbul, where they were detained before and where they were interrupted,” said Putin in a rare television address at the end of the evening. He stressed that talks should be held “without any prerequisite”. “We are negotiating serious negotiations with Ukraine,” said Putin, adding that they are intended to “eliminate the deep causes of the conflict” and “reach the creation of a long -term and lasting peace”. File – Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference with Biélorusian President Alexander Lukashenko after their talks at the Palais du Grand Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2025. (APTO / Alexander Zemlianichenko, file) (AP) The request comes with the support of the White House after a joint telephone call with American President Donald Trump, Europeans said. Shortly after the leaders called for a ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was “resistant to any kind of pressure”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference on February 23, 2025 in kyiv, Ukraine. February 24 marked the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. In recent days, President Donald Trump has engaged President Putin in negotiations to end the war, however, Ukraine and Europe have been excluded from the discussions so far. (Photo by Paula Bronstein / Getty Images) (Getty) “Europe actually confronts us very openly,” said Peskov, adding that Putin supports the idea of ​​a ceasefire “in general”, but “there are a lot of questions” on the recent proposal that still requires answering. He did not develop these questions. Putin said on Sunday that he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about conference holding with Kyiv. For two months now, Ukraine has said that it wanted an immediate 30-day cease-fire a position promoted by the main European allies of kyiv, as well as by Trump. Russia has so far refused to engage, saying that it supports the idea of ​​a 30-day ceasefire in principle, but insists that there is what it calls “nuances” which must first address. Putin denied Sunday, Putin denied that Moscow refused dialogue with kyiv and said that “the decision now lies in the Ukrainian authorities”. “We do not exclude that during these talks, there will be a possibility of organizing a kind of new truce, a new ceasefire,” he said. He described the proposed talks “a first step towards a long -lasting stable peace, but not a prologue to the continuation of an armed conflict after rearmament and rebalance the Ukrainian armed forces and the feverish excavation of the trenches in the new bastions”. Putin has often talked about the need to respond to what he calls “deep causes” which mean, among other things, the expansion towards the east of NATO. In a social article of truth Thursday, Trump wrote that “if the ceasefire is not respected, the United States and its partners will impose new sanctions”, adding to a feeling that it becomes frustrated by the Russian dropout. Peskov Customs Cnn On Saturday, Russia is “very grateful” for Washington's mediation efforts, but added “at the same time, it is quite useless to try to register”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/world/putin-says-russia-ready-for-direct-talks-with-ukraine-as-us-and-european-leaders-press-for-a-ceasefire/4c7cb46b-02bd-433c-b2d7-317673fe24b8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos