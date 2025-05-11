Donald Trump scored “stupid” after making a “blatant error” in the message to the new pope





Donald Trump was marked “stupid” after publishing a message offering wishes to the new Pope. This week, it was confirmed that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost would become the new Catholic leader

President Donald Trump published a message this week (Stock Image) (Image: Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images)

President Donald Trump was marked “stupid” after making a “blatant error” in his message to the new pope.

This week, it was confirmed that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost would become Pope after the recent tragic death of Pope Francis. Since the announcement of the news, President Trump has published a message to congratulate the man whose attacks on the “homosexual lifestyle” have returned to haunt it, then became the first North American pope in history.

However, when he published a sincere message in the world, many people quickly pointed out what was wrong – in fact, many people decided to raise what they considered a big mistake. It comes after Trump was labeled “so stupid” on a mixture of clumsy barbie dolls.

After a conclave, which lasted around 24 hours, it was announced this week that the Catholic world has a new leader. Robert Prevost was elected successor to Pope Francis, who died last month at the age of 88, and he will now be known as Pape Leo XIV.

After the announcement, the president published a statement via the White House and his own social networks. He read: “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has just been appointed Pope.

“It is such an honor to realize that it is the first American pope. What excitement, and what a great honor for our country. I can't wait to meet Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very significant moment!”

However, although the president published the message with good intentions, many people quickly pointed out an error that they thought they were “stupid”. A person commented: “A great honor is not supposed to be capitalized. Bring back the grammar.”

Another wrote: “Very first North American pope. There were other popes that were Americas.”

A third also replied: “You are wrong !! this is not the first American pope. The first American pope was Francis !! Study Geography !!!”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Can someone get potus a plugin @Grammarly so he stops capitalizing words at random?”

People were quick to raise two problems with Trump – his grammar and the way he referred to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the “first American pope”. Indeed, Pope Francis was from Argentina, located in South America, which argued that there was an American Pope before.

Even if Argentina is not in the United States, it is located in the southern part of South America. The United States, on the other hand, is located in North America.

From the loggia of the Saint Peters basilica, the new pope recalled that he was an Augustinian priest, but a Christian above anything else. He added: “So we can all walk together.”

He was seen to speak in Italian before going to the Spaniard, where he recalled the years he spent as a missionary, then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru.

Pope Leo XIV at the Balcony of Saint-Pierre Basilica (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday evening, he appeared on the St Peter balcony to greet the crowds gathered on the square – with the world – for the first time as 267th pope. He spent time agitating thousands of people as they applauded and shouted his name.

On Thursday, the cardinals returned to the Sistine Chapel to resume the vote for a new Pope. The first conclave ballot failed to elect a new leader.

A majority of two thirds, or 89 voting bulletins, was necessary to guarantee the position of the 267th Pope. On Wednesday, the process of casting and counting voting bulletins took more time than expected due to the large number of cardinals who participate, as well as linguistic diversity among them.

On Wednesday, the voting cardinals began their meeting behind Casa Santa Marta. In 2013, Pope Francis was elected in a similar time.

When he decided to decide who will be his successor, Pope Francis appointed around 108 of the 133 cardinals who helped to decide. Described as “the Pope of Peoples”, Pope Francis was a popular pontiff.

When he died on Easter Monday, tributes flocked leaders around the world. In addition to that, his funeral attracted hundreds of thousands of people in mourning.

