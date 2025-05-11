The frightening model of civilian Pakistan leaders compared to soldiers





From the ouster of Imran Khan to past dictatorships, understand the sustainable power of the Pakistani army.

While tensions are glowing between India and Pakistan after the accuracy of the India in response to the deadly attack by Pahalgams who killed 26, Pakistan is again under the world's projectors and for a familiar reason. Although cross -border military activity has dominated the headlines, it is the uncontrolled influence of the Pakistani military establishment on political decision -making that discreetly arouses observers around the world.

The Indias Sindoor operation, a series of targeted strikes through the terrorist hubs in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), was quickly followed by a declared ceasefire. But peace has proven to be short -lived. The bombings resumed Jammu and cashmere in the evening, the drones were neutralized in Baramulla and Kutch Gujarats, and sudden power outages struck the cities of Srinagar with Ferozepur's reminders that the conflict is far from finished.

However, behind the Pakistans' first line response is a deeper and more sustainable conflict that is not played at borders, but in the country's political framework. At the heart of it is an institution that has still shaped the fate of nations again: the Pakistani army.

Imran Khans Fall reflects a pattern

When former Prime Minister Imran Khan was forced to leave office in 2022, it was officially by a parliamentary vote without confidence. But few believe it was the full story. Its dramatic exit followed growing tensions with military leadership a familiar trajectory in Pakistan, where the army's challenge is often political.

Initially considered to be the favorite Armys candidate, the Khans relationship with the generals has deteriorated by adopting a conflicting tone, openly accusing them of interference and exceeding. His repercussions with the army not only triggered his withdrawal, but marked a turning point in the civil-military dynamics include once again in favor of the latter.

Khans Wister was not unprecedented. In fact, he has followed a historical scenario in which elected leaders lose the favor of the army and are soon ousted, exiled or imprisoned a cycle that haunts Pakistan since its creation.

When the generals took over

The political history of the Pakistans is strewn with state couples and captures of secret power. Although democratic elections have occurred regularly, real authority has often arose with military leadership in uniform or behind the scenes.

1958: The first military control of the Pakistans saw General Ayub Khan seize power after President Iskander Mirza declared martial law. Ayub quickly ousted Mirza and became the de facto sovereign, launching an 11 -year -old military regime. 1977: General ZIA-UL-HAQ spilled Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, citing unrest and electoral fraud. Bhutto was executed later in controversial circumstances, and Zia remained in power until a fatal plane crash in 1988. 1999: Nawaz Sharifs tried to reject General Pervez Musharraf turns, while Musharraf launched a coup, suspended the Constitution and took control. He reigned for almost a decade, first as managing director and later as president.

Even in times without formal coup, the army has exerted a disproportionate influence, directed foreign policy, manipulate legal results and determine which politicians increase or fall.

Why no Prime Minister ends a term

A revealing statistic: none of the elected prime ministers of the Pakistans has never finished a complete five -year term. Whether through direct state kicks or orchestrated outings, the army made it possible to maintain ultimate control. Even Pervez Musharraf, once the most powerful man in the country died in exile, very far from the corridors he formerly commanded.

From Bhutto to Nawaz via Imran, civilian leaders who cross the invisible red lines drawn by Rawalpindi which houses the military seat of the Pakistans are often away.

