The Economist: While Trump underestimates and ignores South America, Xi Jinping deva in the region





May 12, Xi Jinpingthe president of ChinaReceiving South American figures in Beijing for the largest diplomatic meeting in China since Donald Trump assumed the position. Among them will be Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (known as Lula), President of Brazil, Gustavo Petro, Colmbia and Gabriel Boric, from Chile. The American authorities disapprove of. Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, said that Chinese activity in the Western hemisfrio to obtain unfair military and economic gains. Currently, most of Trump Athemon's government focused on what he against Chinese Laos disturbed near his home. He fears that the Mexico Offer an itinerary so that Chinese products bypass the rates and enter the United States and transform China chemicals into a deadly fentanil, counterbut by the border; Fear that the company based in Hong Kong which manages the ports at both ends Panam canal influence your operation. Welcomed much less dramatic attention to the Chinese Laos which occurred in the slightly further, in South America. Opinion research commanded by The Economist They show that although the United States manages the advantage in terms of popularity, public opinion on China in South America improves rapidly. China considered the most respectful superpower. In most of the places interviewed, China considered the most invaluable trading partner. While Trump is insurgent against American commercial dyscits, China happily widens the ditches with South America, devouring copper, LTIO and soy. Lula and Xi Jinping on Itamaraty Palcio, in BrasliaPhoto: Ricardo Stukekert / Republic Presidency COMRCIO the strongest link in China with the region. In 2013, the United States was the largest trading partner in South America, with 280 thousand US dollars in total dollar products. In 2023, this value dropped by 25%, while the Chinese Comcio increased by 43%, reaching $ 304 billion. Only Colmbia and Ecuador, American Allies, always sell more with the United States than with China. And even in these countries, China is approaching. Chinese demand for goods He motivated this change. Copper exports from Chile Minrio to China almost tripled during the DCA. The exports of Brazil soybeans have almost doubled. Acquisitions buy a policy in China, while masterpieces are used to produce exports. Currently, most countries in South America also have more from China than from the United States. Increasingly, these are important to more complex products, electric vehicles The solar paini. Chinese companies also invest a lot of money in South America. Since 2000, they have invested more than $ 168 billion in the region, especially in Brazil. Favorites, such as Minerao and Agriculture, are now supplemented by telecommunications companies, renewable energies and public electricity services. Although the investment has recently decreased, the value of recessed projects has once again re-rose by 2023. However, the mentons invest the investment of the investment of Europe and the United States. States guaranteed by the State are another vote. Since 2005, China has loaned around $ 111 billion to Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador and Argentina. New gaps have been decreasing considerably since 2017, but doubt remains. Venezuela still needs to be $ 10 billion. Brazil must also Billings. Even Trump's allies are limited. The equator is expected to $ 3 billion in China, counterweight to the PR-Trump instincts of President Daniel Noboa. Argentina President Javier Milei, a Trump Superfier, recently renewed an exchange line of $ 5 billion in China, although Trump's special envoy calls him extort and said that the United States wants it to end. Apart from China, it is also obvious in our new research in Brazil, Colmbia and Venezuela, carried out by Premises, a research company based in Washington. Research, carried out via an MVEL application, uses samples equalized by age and sex to reflect the national population. Donald Trump's policy to try to ward off the South American neighbors in China has no effectPhoto: Evan VUCCI / AP General opinion on the United States is only slightly more favorable than in China, and almost 70% of Brazilians and Colombians, and 60% of Venezuelans, say that the popularity of China increases in its countries. Surprisingly, in all countries as well as in distinct research in Argentina, respondents think that China respects them more than the United States. More fair friend All this influences the trade war of the responses. Trump seems to want to push business partners to distance themselves from China in exchange for a reduction in prices with the United States. But it is not well accepted. I don't want to choose between the United States and China. I want to have a relationship with both, said Lula, echoing Boric at a joint press conference held in April. The meeting in Beijing can act to produce a joint declaration condemning high rates, explains Yue Yunxia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a group of reflection of the State. It would be the thymus for the step. Brazilians, Colombians and Venezuelans think that China has more fair and more transparent commercial prices than the United States. The United States is also seeing a military threat. The Armed Forces of China have a great presence in the Western hemisfrium, said Hegseth. In the Chinese military bases in Hemisfrio, Hegseth and his colleagues fear that the commercial ports built by China, including a new mega-port in Chacay, Peru, are used by the navy. Earthly states for the relay of signs of RDIO to space are another concern. China J has one in southern Argentina. Like the rest of the Chinese space program, he administered by an army arm. Malei, always softer on China, has largely ignored the question. A new spatial celebration offered in northern Chile, a joint venture between a Chilean private university and the China State Astronmic Institute, has recently been frozen for the Chilean government after American complaints. Perhaps suspected of this kind of insistence and concerned about the erraticity of Trump, a South American army is considering means to diversify its sources of intelligence and weapons far from the United States. Some rent this change. Trump also considered an opportunity, explains Oliver Stuenkel of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian university, he considered the midwife of a multipolar order. The enthusiasm comes in part from the fact that the era of the American domain was accompanied by a great interference by Uncle Sam. Any effort to persuade the South Americans to repel China is injured by the approach of “All collars no carrot ” (reward and punish) of the Trump government. Deportations, prices and threats dominate major titles. The stronger commercial and economic Laos would make the Trump team much easier to persuade the South Americans to distant themselves from China. However, the government has shown little interest in this. The elimination of USAID in any way. Until even the most precious, Milei ludes knows that he needs China. In November, he said The Economist May the well-being of Argentines demand that I deepen my commercial Laos with China. The premises data suggest that Argentines agree: 56% say that they should keep a strong economic Laos with China. Only 15% in disagreement. Enforced in South America should not be so difficult. Although China claims that its companies want to make money in the region, its methods can leave a bitter taste. Our relationship with Amor and Dio China, and becomes more hateful over time, explains Alfredo Thorne, former Minister of Pranks, highlighting the spill of Chinese products. American culture and values ​​always prevail over the Chinese, according to research on premise. However, frequently underestimated South America. Evan Medeiros, one of the architects of the SIA passage by a former president Barack Obama, says that a new change of direction was now necessary to concentrate the most southern attention. Whatever your IRMite, it seems unlikely. This content has been translated using artificial intelligence tools and revised by our editorial team. Learn more in our AI policy.

