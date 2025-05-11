



You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Sheder Sanders continued his unprecedented fall in the draft of the NFL last month, President Donald Trump went to social networks to express his support for the quarter.

“I was really grateful. I was really grateful,” Sanders, 23, told journalists on Saturday.

“Including him, there are a lot of fans, a lot of people in the hairdressing salons, a lot of hairstyles, many fans of me and my job and my family who was there to support. I was just grateful to have this foundation overall. As people, we could all together.”

Click here for more sports cover on Foxnews.com

Journalists behave around the fifth round Sheder Sanders at a press conference at the Cleveland Browns recruit on Saturday May 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. (Imagn)

Trump went to Truth Social to express his frustration with the former Colorado star who was not selected before the start of the second round.

“What's wrong with the owners of the NFL, are they stupid? Deion Sanders was a great university football player, and was even bigger in the NFL. He also has a very good coach, Streetwise and Intelligent! Consequently, Sheder, his quarter-Arrière son, has phenomenal genes, and is ready for size,” wrote Trump.

The first glance of SheDer Sanders on Browns Locker A Deion Sanders who makes jokes: “Come # 2 I mean # 12”

Cleveland Browns Shemer Sanders quarterrier launches NFL Recruit at the Cleveland Browns Training Complex on Friday May 9, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. (Imagn)

“He should be chosen immediately by a team who wants to win. Good luck shemer, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

The Browns of Cleveland have selected Sanders with the 144th choice in total in the fifth round, and Sanders will compete for the starting quarter.

Sanders is one of the five -quarters of the list, and the team has no clear starter. Deshaun Watson broke an Achilles tendon in January for the second time after having undergone surgery on this same tendon in October 2024. His status for the coming season is in doubt.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

Cleveland Browns Shemer Sanders quarterrier speaks to the media during the minicamp recruit at the crossoutry death campus May 10, 2025. (Images Ken Blaze / Imagn)

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a business with the Eagles of Philadelphia and signed Joe Flacco to a one -year contract before the draft of the NFL. With the additions of the choice of third round Dillon Gabriel and Sanders in an already excited quarter room, it remains to be seen who will get the head sign of week 1.

Sanders and Gabriel took the ground for the first time as Browns members during the first recruit of the first minicamp of the teams on Friday.

Follow the Fox News Digital Sports Coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddles Newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/shedeur-sanders-truly-thankful-donald-trumps-support-during-historic-nfl-draft-slide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos