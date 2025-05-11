Trump brings white South Africans to the United States as refugees, but what persecution are they confronted with?





Cape Town, South Africa (AP) The Trump Administration brings a small number of white South Africans to the United States as a refugee next week in what it says is the start of a more important resettlement effort for a minority group which is persecuted by their government led by black because of their race.

South African requests are accelerated by the United States after President Donald Trump announced the relocation program in February.

The Trump administration has adopted an anti-migrant position, suspending refugee programs and interrupting the arrivals of other parts of the world, including Iraq, Afghanistan and most sub-Saharan African countries.

The refugee groups asked why some white South Africans have priority.

South Africa says that there is no persecution

The South African government said that the American allegations that Afrikaners of the white minority in question are in the process of persecution are completely false, the result of disinformation and an inaccurate vision of its country. He cited the fact that Afrikaners are among the wealthiest and most successful people in the country, and said they are among the most economically privileged.

The Afrikaners are the descendants of the Dutch and French colonial settlers who came for the first time to South Africa in the 17th century. There are around 2.7 million Afrikaners among the 62 million inhabitants of the South Afras population, or more than 80% black. Many in South Africa are perplexed by the affirmations that Afrikaners are persecuted and meet the requirements to be refugees.

Afrikaners are part of the daily multi-racial life of the South Africa: many are prosperous business leaders and some are used for the government as ministers of the cabinet and assistant ministers. Their language is widely spoken, including by non-Afrikaners and is recognized as an official language, and churches and other institutions reflecting Afrikaner culture are important in almost all cities and cities.

So what persecution claims the United States?

Agricultural attacks

Trump and his South African advisor, Elon Musk, accused the South African government of having racist anti-white laws and policies, but the center of persecution of allegations of persecution on a relatively small number of violent agricultural attacks and theft against whites in rural communities.

The United States alleys that these attacks are motivated by racically and that the South African government feeds them by authorizing the anti-white rhetoric of certain political parties and not to the government and by not doing enough to protect Rural Afrikaner communities. The government firmly denies this and has condemned agricultural attacks, but says that their cause is deliberately wrong.

Violent attacks against agricultural owners in South Africa have been a problem for years but represent a small percentage of extremely high violent crimes, which affect all breeds. The government says there is no targeting of whites in South Africa and no persecution, and that agricultural attacks are part of its difficulties against violent crimes.

An Afrikaner group called Afriforum records agricultural attacks and said that there were 49 agricultural homicides in South Africa in 2023. These are fixed against a total of more than 20,000 homicides in South Africa per year. Experts say that rural communities are sensitive to crime because of their removal and their police presence less, but the owners and workers of the Black Farm are also killed in violent flights.

However, many rural white communities have long expressed fear of the threat of violence and feel that the authorities are not enough to protect them. These complaints seem to be part of the requirements aimed at claiming refugee status in the United States, although no details of the request process has been announced.

Positive action and reverse racism

The Trump administration has also criticized the positive action policies of South Africa as racists against whites and falsely affirmed that the White South Africans have made their land heard by the government under a new expropriation law which promotes the confiscation of racially discriminatory goods. No land has been expropriated, but the Afrikaners who make up many rural communities have raised fears that their land will be targeted.

South Africa has laws designed to advance the possibilities of employment for blacks, and many white South Africans and the political parties led by whites also criticized them and called them racist and counterproductives.

Some Afrikaner groups say that employment, land and other laws are designed to limit their opportunities in South Africa.

The Afrikaners were at the heart of the previous South Afras apartheid system of the rule of white minorities and there is a feeling among some that their culture and their culture are targeted in a sort of racism inverted by the government led by black as punishment for this. The government denies it.

Not the only whites in South Africa

Afrikaners only make up some of the South Afrases about 4.5 million whites, which also include those who have a British heritage and other.

But the Trump administration refugee program offers only resettlement to Afrikaners, which are largely considered to hold conservative and Christian values ​​that could align themselves with the Trump administration policy.

It is not known how many Afrikaners asked or obtained refugee status, but a group of South African companies based in the United States said that it had a list of tens of thousands of people who had expressed their interest.

US officials and a document obtained by the Associated Press said that a first group of more than two dozen Afrikaners from around four families will arrive at Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

The author of the Associated Press Michelle Gamede in Johannesburg contributed to this report.

