



Russia would resume talks with Ukraine who was interrupted at the end of 2022 without any prerequisite, said Putin, adding that he would speak to Turkish President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. In a previous declaration on X, the Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said that his country and his allies were ready for a complete ceasefire on land, air and at sea for at least 30 days, from Monday. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet on the way to kyiv. Credit: Getty images The ceasefire plan was announced on Saturday after Zelensky met French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in kyiv. Loading The meeting was intended for a unit demonstration, the day after the day Putin organized his allies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a parade of the Victory Day on the Red Square in Moscow. The five European leaders discussed the ceasefire during a 20-minute call with Trump who had not been planned before and was described as warm by a person familiar with the interaction. Washington did not confirm any new position of Trump, a white house official saying that the president said that the economic sanctions were on the table if a cease-fire was not agreed. After committing directly to Russian officials, publicly faced with Zelensky and briefly cut vital military aid to Ukraine, the Trump administration has corrected links with kyiv and signed a negotiated mineral agreement. Tone offset There was also a palpable change in Trump tone, which reported growing frustration with poutine pools on a ceasefire and Russian reprocessing of its requests for settlement. Putin has so far shown no sign of stopping the invasion and has maintained maximalist positions for any ceasefire. This includes the Russian control of four eastern and southeast Ukrainian regions, it illegally annexed in the 2022 large-scale invasion, but does not occupy completely. The rescuers search the site of a building destroyed in a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine last week. Credit: AP The United States has floated proposals that would largely freeze the conflict, leaving most of the territories occupied by Russia in the hands of Moscow. The Trump administration is also ready to recognize the Ukrainian Crimea region that Putin annexed in 2014 as Russian, Bloomberg reported in April. Asked Friday at the oval office if he had a message for Putin, Trump said: I have a message for both parties: to finish this war.

