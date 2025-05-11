The Carla Hayden Congress librarian was dismissed by President Trump





President Trump dismissed the Librarian of the Congress Carla Hayden on Thursday, May 8, while the White House continues to serve the federal government of those he sees as opposed to the president and his program.

Hayden was informed of his dismissal in a CURT email from the presidential personnel office.

“Carla,” started email. “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I write to you to inform you that your position as a congress librarian is terminated immediately. Thank you for your service.”

Hayden had been appointed as president Obama in 2016 and was confirmed by the Senate. She was the first woman and the first African-American to serve in this position. His 10 -year term was to expire next year.

Hayden angry the Democrats of Congress. “Enough, that's enough,” said the Democrat chief of Senate Charles E. Schumer of New York, who called Hayden as “” pioneer, a scholar and a higher level “.

The minority head of the Hakeem Jeffries room (DN.Y.) also castigated the dismissal. “Donald Trump's unfair decision to dismiss Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a shame and the last in his continuous effort to ban books, laundering American history and going back,” said Jeffries.

Robert Newlen, the main assistant librarian, said that he would serve as an interim librarian from the congress “to another instruction. I promise to keep everyone informed, ”he wrote to colleagues.

In February, Trump dismissed Deborah F. Rutter as president of John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, following his announcement that he was elected president of Kennedy Center. Rutter has held this position since 2014. The Kennedy Center oversees two other high -level artistic prizes – the honors of Kennedy Center and the Mark Twain Prize for American humor.

The Congress Library is the largest global library, which houses more than 10 million collection items. The library claims that its assets are “the creative file of the United States”. He acquires, keeps and gives access to the largest collection of films, television programs, radio programs and sound recordings in the world. It also has collections of rare books, impressions and photographs, as well as precious artifacts, such as a flute belonging to President James Madison, which Lizzo has played in a largely published performance (and, in certain districts, controversial) 2022 arranged by Hayden. The library is the main search for the American Congress and the House of the American Rights Bureau.

The congress librarian oversees two high -level prizes – the register of national recordings and the Gershwin Prize for popular song. The National Recording Register, which dates from 2001, is featured with Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame as the most prestigious institutional price for conventional recordings. Created in 2007, the Gershwin Prize honors living musical artists for exceptional contributions in the field of popular song.

The library calls the Gershwin Prize “the highest price in the country for influence, impact and success in popular music”. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the temple of the authors of the songwriters and the Recording Academy could contest this, but it has certainly become one of the most prestigious prices – and relatively quickly.

The most recent class of an enthroned national register was announced on April 9. The library has not yet announced the recipient in 2025 of the Gershwin Prize. Elton John and Bernie Taupin were announced as the recipients of 2024 on January 30, 2024.

The winners of the Gershwin Prize during Hayden's mandate were Smokey Robinson (2016), Tony Bennett (2017), Gloria & Emilio Estefan (2019), Garth Brooks (2020), Lionel Richie (2022), Joni Mitchell (2023) and John & Taupin. The selection criteria include artistic merit; Influence in promoting music as a cultural understanding vehicle; Impact and realization in the entertainment and information audience; And inspiring new generations of musicians.

According to the website of the Congress Library: ” [Gershwin Prize] The winner is selected by the congress librarian in consultation with a board of directors, producers, interpreters, songwriters and music specialists. »»

The congress librarian also plays the main role in selecting the 25 titles each year which are inducted in the register of national recordings. According to the Site: “In the words of the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Congress librarian, with advice from the National Recording Preservation Board, selects 25 titles each year which are” culturally, historically or aesthetically significant “and are at least 10 years old”.

By announcing what turns out to be the last batch of national induction of the registration register under his mandate, Hayden said: “These are the sounds of America – our vast history and our culture. The register of national recordings is the reading list of our evolving nation. ”

