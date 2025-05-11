



Thursday, President Donald Trump shot his appointment of Ed Martin to serve as an American lawyer for the District of Columbia after having faced an insurmountable opposition in the Senate. Martin made his name by trying to overthrow the 2020 elections, then pleading with zeal for the insurrectionists of January 6; He is an acting lawyer for the United States for DC since January 20, transforming this office into a weapon of presidential remuneration against all those who have crossed Maga. Both threatening and clowning, Martin has always tripped on his own incompetence, his lie and his ignorance, ultimately making his confirmation. However, he will be replaced by Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host who shares Martins' sycophetic devotion to Trump and obsessive hostility towards his opponents.

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern discussed Martins Reverse and Pirros Sweeps-Week weaving on the episode of Slate Bonus more than this week. Their conversation, below, was published and condensed for more clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: I guess the good news is that Ed Martin will not be the American lawyer for the District of Columbia. The bad news is that the host of Fox News, Jeanine Pirro, will now lead, at least temporarily, an office with more than 350 prosecutors who have the power to charge local and federal crimes, including public corruption, national security and other incredibly sensitive questions. Even more bad news: Ed Martin is not going! He will get great work to the main justice. I think it was a victory overall, Senator Thom Tillis, to oppose Martinbut, a lot of things happen here. Can you help us choose it?

Mark Joseph Stern: Martin is Trump's first candidate since Matt Gaetz to be rejected by the Senate, and it is in itself a victory. He proves, after the confirmation of Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr., that there is still a line. And I think we can all understand why this line was Ed Martin. He had no training or experience as a prosecutor. He denied that Joe Biden won the 2020 elections. He then advocated vigorously for the insurrectionists on January 6, calling them patriots. He became friends with an insurrectionist who was a Nazi sympathizer, calling him an extraordinary man and an extraordinary leader, then lied about his relationship with this type in the Senate.

Once Martin was installed at the Office of American Lawyers, he worked to reject the cases of insurrectionists which he himself had represented in private practice, a blatant violation of the rules of the Ministry of Justice. He dismissed, suspended and demoted the prosecutors of January 6 who did nothing wrong. He sent threatening letters to several Democratic legislators, including Chuck Schumer, on their protected political discourse. He threatened Georgetown's law for allegedly promoted and taught diversity, which prompted a Smackdown by Dean William Treanor. He threatened to prosecute journalists and other people who spoke critically of Elon Musk and Doge. He had a constant flow of embarrassing basic errors in court which revealed that he did not know how to do his job.

Martin was therefore a nightmare and a disaster. And for the Senate to trace the line here is a good thing, but it is quite worrying that it is so close: at the end, it was just Tillish the republican of North Carolina, the appointment of Martins would be defeated in committee. There were no waves of other republican senators who all say that we cannot support this type. He ended up being close enough, but fortunately, he is now out of DC

But he is also back with a new concert at Doj, right?

Yes. He will now direct the Attorney General Pam Bondis, a new working group on the armaments of the federal police. He will also be a prosecutor General Assistant Associate and Pardon Lawyer, because Trump dismissed the previous one. I guess it means that he can choose the criminal accused to forgive the Republicans who were corrupt in a way that Trump loves. Hell has a sweeping power to tear them away and recommend leniency. He will also investigate and harass people like Jack Smithwho continued Trump. And he can continue to punish the prosecutors of January 6 of his former office, people he has already demoted, suspended or licensed. He could try to investigate them for having allegedly shortened the civil rights of insurrectionists by pursuing them for ransacked the Capitol.

This new position does not require confirmation of the Senate. Martin therefore does not have to worry about republican senators who are rewarding. He can continue his reign of terror from a different position. But at least, the good people of DC probably no longer have to worry about Eagle Ed and his henchmen who hit their doors because they tweeted something bad on Elon Musk.

Okay, but they have to worry that Pirro strikes their wears. Pirro is probably more qualified than Martin, taking into account his longtime experience as a prosecutor, even if she is, to be clear, a fox news host. How does Trump do his American lawyer without confirmation from the Senate?

In the same way as him with Martin: by ensuring that the AG names them as an acting American lawyer. They can be used for 120 days, exercising all the power of the office. But if they were not confirmed at the end of these 120 days, they must resign. This is why Pirro can do it. By the way, an American acting lawyer is different from an acting American lawyer, who is a different position. Interim American lawyers can be used for more than 210 days, but they had to be confirmed by the Senate in a different position first, or previously served in a high -ranking position. Pirro was not, so she faces the 120 -day clock, just as Martin did.

Unless Shes confirms the Senate before the clock is in place, right? Then it can serve the term of the rest of the trumps.

It is true, although it is not clear for me if she wants to spend the next three years and a half to do this job. He certainly does not pay as well as a Fox News accommodation concert. It looks like a troll movement by Trump. And I think it is quite possible that his new plan is to name a rotary series of unqualified madmen to be an acting prosecutor for DC rather than trying to nail a qualified professional who could fulfill the role of the rest of their mandate. It's just my assumption; Maybe she really wants work and that there may well be enough republican senators to make it cross the finish line.

At least, unlike Martin, she has experience as a prosecutor.

Yes, although it was a long time ago. And in recent years, she has been very, very crazy. She actively denied Bidens' victory in 2020; An executive producer of Fox News described it as an imprudent maniac that is crazy, promotes conspiracy theories and should never be on live television. She said horribly Islamophobic things about Ilhan Omar to the point that she had been suspended by Fox News, and it is a fairly high bar. She said extremely inappropriate things about prosecutors who faced Donald Trump, calling for cleaning the FBI and the Ministry of Justice, and saying that these people had to be handcuffs.

So Pirro goes, I think, continue Ed Martins Reign of Terror on this desk. She will continue to serve people who oppose Trump and are not entirely on board with her fascist personality worship. The biggest difference is that she had some experience as a prosecutor in the 90s, so we cannot write it as completely without qualification. But she became fully radicalized between and now. She is not a real prosecutor; Today she is a talking head, which has spread crazy and unforgivable lies in the 2020 elections and clearly said that she will be a soldier for Trump and nothing else.

It's so interesting, because you describe it as a choice of trolly, but of course, Ed Martin was also a choice of trolly. And that leads you to ask yourself: in 120 days, who then? Krusty the clown? I don't know, but it's not as if Trump never said that I will reach above. He only reaches lower.

