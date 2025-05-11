PCO offers that ITB students who make the memes of Prabowo-Jookowi encouraged, parents have apologized

Jakarta, kompas.com – The arrest of a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) who made and downloaded the indecent meme of President Prabowo Subbowo and the seventh president of RI Joko Widodo, SSS, triggered various reactions.

SSS was arrested a few days ago and was accused of an article on information on information and the electronic transactions law (ITE).

Director of Amnesty International Indonesia, Usman Hamid urged police to immediately free SSS.

According to him, the arrest was contrary to the spirit of the last decision of the Constitutional Court (MK).

The decision indicated that agitation on social networks was not a criminal offense.

Temporary, SSS capture is an authoritarian practice and crash freedom of expression In the cyber-living room.

“The state should not be anti-criticism. Conversely, the law should not be used to remove the voice from the community,” said USMAN on Saturday (5/10/2025).

USMAN stressed that the 1945 (Constitution) Constitution to the provisions of human rights (HAM) in international law recognizes freedom of opinion.

Although this freedom can be limited to protect the good name of others, international human rights standards ask that restrictions are not carried out with a criminal.

On the other hand, according to him, public institutions such as the president do not have to obtain legal protection concerning their reputation.

“The criminalization of this type of expression will create an atmosphere of fear in society and is a cruel tactic to suppress criticism,” said Usman.



