XI meets Putin in China, Russia strives from the order of the new

Russian President Vladimir Putin with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Image: PTI)

Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed the red carpet for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday when the latter arrived at the Kremlin. In a cavernous reception room, the whole world looked at the two leaders approaching what looked like a distance of 100 meters.Many cameras have captured the moment: waving, smiling and shaking hands almost everything that goes with the courtesy of state visits.

The images are very symbolic.Russia is internationally isolated following its large -scale invasion of Ukraine. The International Criminal Court has even issued an arrest warrant against Putin.The Russian president needs allies, and only a few can match the power and influence of XI.The Chinese president is in Moscow to attend the Victory Day Parade of Russia marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany during the Second World War.More than 20 other foreign dignitaries, including Cuba, Venezuela and Mongolia leaders, among others, were on the Red Square for the event.From Europe, only Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico participated.Xi's visit to Moscow and the meeting with Putin should send a signal to people in Russia and in the world that the Russian president is not alone and is respected by the allies, at least by the Chinese president.

Shared interests:

In economic terms, however, the entire gross domestic product of Russia is only a notch greater than that of the strongest province in China, Guangdong.China also invests massively in future technologies such as artificial intelligence and intelligent manufacturing, while the growth of Russia is still fueled by the defense industry and raw materials. Western sanctions against Russia have also attenuated its attractiveness as a trading partner against the countries of the world.Despite the expansion of the disparity in their economic power, China and Russia both of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council share geopolitical interests. The two countries want a new world order which is no longer dominated by the United States.

Uninging XI and Putin vision:

“Beijing for the moment continues to consider Moscow as an essential strategic partner,” said Claus Soong, analyst at China Think Tank Merics, based in Berlin. “In the broader geopolitical calculation of China, the deepening partnership with Russia extends beyond the Ukrainian conflict. Russia is a useful partner for bringing the world South together in favor of the construction of another world order to counter Western domination. “”China and Russia must “firmly defend the international system with the UN at the base at the basis and the international order based on international law,” XI said after his arrival in Moscow, according to a statement published by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.“The two countries must improve solidarity, protect true multilateralism and lead global governance to the right direction,” he added.During the meeting with Putin Thursday, XI's position became clearer, saying that China and Russia “will assume responsibility” to defend international equity and justice.

China looks at first place:

Chinese officials blame the trade policies of US President Donald Trump, whom they consider erratic and short, for provoking global economic disorders and an increase in geopolitical tensions.They believe that the time has come to challenge the dominant position of the United States in the world, or at least to lay the foundations of China to take first place.The American-Chinese rivalry has intensified in recent months, the two countries struck the prices of the Tit-For-Tat on the products of the other.Trump and Xi find themselves in their own rhetoric and their nationalist pride. None of the two seems willing to give a thumb and a similar risk, which makes the search for compromise difficult.He certainly did not escape the attention of China that Putin and Trump have already spoken directly by phone twice this year.During the meeting with XI, Putin announced that he would visit Beijing at the end of August and early September to celebrate the victory over Japanese attackers in Asia 80 years ago.China plans to organize a large military parade to mark the event.“We are developing our strategic relationships for the benefit of the inhabitants of the two countries,” said Putin on Thursday, “but not against third parties”.

“Same bed with different dreams”:

“Chinese-Russia alignment is well described by the Chinese who say:” Share the same bed with similar dreams, but different “, said the expert in the Meriques Soong.“Their partnership of” non-limited “clearly has limits which are shaped by the change of geopolitical realities, shaped by their respective relations with the West, United or not”, he added. “Beijing likes to reaffirm this” limitless “partnership with Moscow in order to prevent Moscow from getting closer to the Trump administration.”In addition, Xi wants to obtain the unconditional support of Russia, including military support, in the event of armed conflict with Taiwan, a self-rayized democratic island on which Beijing claims sovereignty and promises to take over, with force if necessary.Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, joint military exercises between Russia and China have increased considerably in number, in scale and geographic scope, said Hugo Von Essen, an analyst at the Stockholm Center for Eastern European Studies (SCEUS).“This will have crucial implications for joint operability, power projection and deterrent capacities of the two, and for the role of potential support of Russia in the scenarios of Indo-Pacific conflict,” he said.