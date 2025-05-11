



Boris Johnson published a rallying cry against the cruel and criminal war waged by Poutines Russia against Ukraine. While European leaders met in kyiv, just a few days after having marked 80 years since the victory in Europe, the former conservative chief compared the Russian chief to Adolf Hitler, and urged Great Britain and his allies to grasp Russia 300 billion dollars (225 billion) in frozen active ingredients and to support a new series of sanctions. Press the British to stay strong with a heroic Ukraine while the Nation of Volodymyr Zelensky resists the invasion, he warned that Putin would not stop violence until he has no alternative. Johnson told The Sunday Express: we must finally put pressure on Putin and we must show him once and for all, he will never defeat Ukraine. The former intervention of the Prime Ministers intervenes at a crucial war stadium, Sir Keir Starmer joining his colleagues in European leaders yesterday to push Russia to accept a 30-day cease-fire. He traveled by train with French president Emmanuel Macron and the newly appointed German chancellor Friedrich Merz. Sir Keir has warned that if Putin turns back to peace, Russia will be confronted with sanctions and that Ukraine will receive increased military aid. The Prime Minister told the express on Sunday that the battle lines of Ukraine were the fronts of our values ​​and our freedoms. He said: We will not hesitate to defend our democracy, to stand by our allies and to show the world, once again, that Great Britain is a country that will always resist tyranny. Sir Keir and his Ukrainian, French, German and Polish counterparts spoke to American President Donald Trump to update them on the joint push for a breakthrough. Trump has promised new sanctions from the United States and partners if a ceasefire is struck and is not respected. The PM was inspired by the celebrations of the VE day, saying to readers of Sunday Express: it is so important to celebrate and remember the day because we have not only won the victory for Great Britain in 1945. We won a battle against the forces of tyranny, oppression and hatred. I met courageous veterans this week which told me how much their generation sacrificed. The best way we can honor his memory today is to remain firm against anyone looking to threaten the peace that has been hard fighting and hardly won.

The former conservative chief, Mr. Johnson, put pressure for a long -term commitment to the security of the Ukraines, saying: we must show that we will sincerely relieve the president of peace with the peace plan with the British and other forces. We need a 10 -year plan to provide Ukrainians with weapons of the West to make this country invulnerable to attack more. It is the only way to bring peace to Ukraine. Zelensky said that the conversation of leaders with the American president had been positive and concrete. He said: I am grateful to President Trump. We share a common point of view: an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire is necessary for at least 30 days. We offer it to start on Monday May 12. We await Russia's response. The gathering of European leaders in Kyiv contrasts with the commemorations of the day Ve in Moscow. There, the Russian autocrat was joined by Chinas Xi Jinping and leaders of Brazil, Venezuela, Serbia and Slovakia. Sir Keir said all of us here, with us, call Putin.

Justin Crump of the Sibylline Strategic Group said that the visit of European statesmen was significant. I think that the timing of this visit, the day after Putin followed a collection of world leaders during its victory day parade, is notable, he said. There are many reasons to show a strong force in Ukraine, and there have been large delegations to visit before, although it is the first that Starmer led, and this shows our role in the construction of the Alliance. Great Britain now directs the donor group, equipping Ukrainians and conducts their operations on special forces. We even target them. He described reports that Starmer had managed to persuade Trump to have more sympathy with the case of credible Ukraines. I don't know if Trump has completely changed my mind on Russia and Ukraine, but there has been progress, he said. This will require persistence and long -term efforts and a commitment to change your mind and keep it there. The British and French strategy with Trump was to flatter, commit, gradually persuade and cajolate. They worked regularly to emphasize that the Russians are not very serious about peace, that they could stop if they wanted it, and that Trump gave them chances. And whatever the defects of the starmers, he is a very good lawyer to present arguments, see other points of view and use it. This is what his skills are beyond politics.

