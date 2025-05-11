ITB students who manufactured the same of Prabowo-Jookowi were arrested by the police at the boarding school





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The president of the presidential election being part of President PRABOWO SUBIANTO and the former president, Joko Widodo, with the initials SSS arrested by the police in his boarding school in Jatinangor, Soumedang Regency, West Java, on Tuesday May 6, 2025. According to the president of the family cabinet of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) Fiiz The Arrest was covered without prerequisite.

“From our friends and their families believe that there is no convocation, at the end, he was immediately picked up at the pension,” he said on Saturday May 10, 2025.

The ITB student family deplored the arrest and detention of their colleagues for downloading the memes of Prabowo-Jokowi. Until now, according to Faiz, the lawyer has always tried to suspend to disclose the student of the ITB in its entirety.

From the information obtained TempoSSS is a student from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD) of ITB in the second half. ITB is putting new students to study on the Jatinangor campus for a year called TPB or the joint preparation phase before choosing a study program.

FAIZ said that ITB's families of students had coordinated and consolidated with various parties such as the ITB Student Parents Association which have made joint assistance and wanted legal aid. Then, the Rector ITB through the related management, he said, had provided personal assistance for the psychological state of SSS.

“Since the start of this case, our viral friend has received a lot of intimidation, terror and criminalization,” he said.

According to Faiz, the memes manufactured by SSS have been made to express their opinions and expressions of the problems that have occurred so far. “He expressed his disappointment and anxiety about social media,” he said.

Faiz said that this case had not frightened them, but they would be even more expressed and critical of the existing conditions. “The freedom of opinion to criticize something that cannot be immediately criminalized.”

The family of the ITB student demanded that the Indonesian national police have released SSS from detention. They were worried and refused acts of detention by police against their colleagues.

“Art is the freedom of expression of educated persons who should be protected by law, not even criminalized,” said FAIZ during the delivery of an attitude declaration before the ITB campus on Saturday afternoon May 10, 2025.

The ITB student family invites all the elements of academics and civil society to unite and maintain solidarity and help jointly so that ITB students can be free. According to him, what SSS did was better considered an essential effort to educate the dangers of the abuse of artificial intelligence which had a negative impact.

“The detention of our brothers can be considered as a form of narrowing of the space to be of opinion for all Indonesians,” said Faiz.

The Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the National Police arrested ITB students with the SSS initials for having allegedly raped article 45 paragraph (1) OJ Article 27 paragraph (1) and article 51 paragraph (1) of the IT and electronic transactions (ITE law).

The article regulates criminal sanctions for someone who is deliberate and without the right to disseminate electronic information or electronic documents that have content that violates decency. The maximum imprisonment threat is 6 years and / or a maximum fine of RP1 billion.

The head of the public information section of the public relations division of the commissioner of the national police headquarters, Erdi A. Chaniago, said the police are currently continuing to investigate. “Currently, he is still under investigation,” he said when he was confirmed on Friday, May 9, 2025 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the director of communication and public relations ITB Nuralala Arief said that his party had coordinated with the parents of the SSS. “Parents of students came to ITB and said apologies,” said Nurlalala in her official declaration on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Nurlalala said the campus had coordinated with the Student Parents Association (OIM). On the other hand, he said, the campus will always provide assistance.



Dede Leni and Hammam Izzudin contributed to the drafting of this article Choice of the publisher: measure the direction of the Catholic church under the direction of Pope Leo XIV

