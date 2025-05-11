Putin offers direct discussions in Ukraine but calm on the 30-day ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct negotiations on Sunday to end the conflict in Ukraine in the coming days, but has not approached a 30-day cease-fire proposal written a few hours earlier by the European Allies of kyiv, who would have American support.

Speaking at the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, Putin offered direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15-a few hours after kyiv and the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain and Poland had called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire to start on Monday.

“We propose to the kyiv authorities to take up the talks they broke in 2022, and, I underline, without any prerequisite,” said Putin.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators had direct talks in Istanbul during the first weeks of the conflict, but have not agreed to stop the fighting, which has been raging since.

“We propose to start (negotiations) without delay on Thursday, May 15 in Istanbul,” said Putin, adding that he would speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan soon to ask for his help to facilitate talks.

Putin said he was “engaged in serious negotiations with Ukraine” and that he wanted talks to “eliminate the profound causes of the conflict and establish lasting peace”.

Russia's references to the “deep causes” of the conflict generally refer to alleged grievances with kyiv and the West that Moscow presented as justification for the launch of the offensive in February 2022.

They include commitments to Ukraine “Dé-Dazify”, to protect the Russians in the east of the country, to repel the expansion of NATO and to stop the geopolitical drift towards the west of Ukraine.

– “Anti -Russian rhetoric” –

Kyiv and the West all rejected them, saying that Russia’s offensive is nothing more than a seizure of imperial style lands.

“We do not exclude that during these discussions, we will be able to agree with a new ceasefire,” said Putin.

But he also accused the Western donors of Ukraine of wanting to “continue the war with Russia” and-without mentioning the specific proposal of Ukraine-European for a 30-day cease-fire-criticized European “ultimatums” and “anti-Russian rhetoric”.

The Kremlin address, which AFP attended, intervened a few hours after the French president Emmanuel Macron, the German chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk gathered in kyiv in a symbolic demonstration of support in Ukraine.

With the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, they pressed Russia on Saturday to accept an unconditional 30-day cease-fire from Monday, threatening Moscow new sanctions if it did not comply.

The United States and other countries support the proposal, they said.

“We just decided to support a cease-fire that will start next Monday, without any prerequisite,” Macron told a press conference.

The leaders also held a video with their counterparts to around twenty member countries of the “coalition of wills” supporting Ukraine.

“In the event of a violation of this ceasefire, we have agreed that massive sanctions will be prepared and coordinated between Europeans and the Americans,” said Macron.

The United States and Ukraine have had a similar proposal for weeks, which Russia has not accepted.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to get out of talks about the lack of progress by finishing the war, after walking during the American electoral campaign to stop the conflict during the day after taking office.

Kyiv and his allies feared that Trump pivoted Moscow because he had clashed with Zelensky. But Trump recently expressed growing impatience with Putin.

– “absolute unity” –

“The position we now have today is the absolute unit in a whole range of countries in the world, including the United States, that there must be this unconditional 30-day ceasefire,” said Starmer of the United Kingdom.

The five Kyiv leaders organized a “fruitful” call with Trump to update him in the meeting, said Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

“For the first time for a long time, we had the feeling that the whole free world is really united,” said the defense of Poland.

“We know that the real test is in front of us and before Putin. We will wait for the reaction of Russia. “

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also supported the truce which, according to her, “must be implemented without prerequisite to open the way to significant peace negotiations”.

Macron said the ceasefire would be “mainly” monitored by the United States, but that “Europeans will contribute”. He said that a truce would open the way to “immediate work and negotiations with parties involved to build a robust and lasting peace”.

The symbolic spectacle of European unity one day came after Putin took a provocative tone during a parade in Moscow marking 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

Putin had ordered a unilateral three -day truce from Thursday to Saturday for the event. But a brigade of the Ukrainian army operating in the East told AFP that the intensity of the fighting had remained “roughly the same”.

