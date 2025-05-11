Trump Admin accuses Dem of having attacked an ice agent in Newark





The Trump Administration investigates and plans to arrest the democratic members of the congress involved in a fray in a center of immigration and customs application in New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Internal Security.

The Democratic representatives of New Jersey Lamonica Mciver, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Rob Menendez were there to inspect the installation of the ice, just like their legal right. The establishment, Delaney Hall, was recently reopened by a private prison company, Geo Group. The mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, was arrested there for an accusation of intrusion; He has since been released, according to CNN.

The DHS accused Mciver of having “assaulted an ice agent”, sharing a video of the incident on the social platform X. DHS spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, confirmed to Rolling Stone on Saturday that a survey is “underway”, but has not added more to the current phase of the probe.

“There will probably be more arrests to come,” said McLaughlin on CNN on Saturday morning, “we actually have images of body cameras from some of these members of the congress attacing these ice application agents, including the pleating of the body of an official ice woman.”

The 26 -second video published on X shows a chaotic scene, with McIiver trying to pass through a host of law enforcement officers that push people, almost like a Mosh pit. The video includes a clip that has been slowed down to emphasize Mciver apparently pushing an ice agent, who seems to have stopped walking right in front of the door. The video shows no bodies.

“Yesterday, in Delaney Hall, I witnessed the chaos and cruelty that define the immigration policy of the Trump administration,” said McIiver in a statement. “As we have done before, we went to lead legitimate surveillance of the congress – to do our job and demand answers to our voters. We encountered contempt, lack of respect and assault of ice. ”

McIiver accused the Trump administration of “undressing the members of the congress”, adding that the incident shows the “flagrant abuse of power” of the president “. Choice of publishers

Sources of the White House of Trump and the Ministry of Justice have since said to Rolling Stone how serious they are about potentially to stop and invoice certain democratic elected officials, including mayors of sanctuary cities that they may target for having tried to thwart the federal repression of Trump immigration.

“The president thinks that it is important that we do not deal with anyone, even democratic politicians, as if they were above the law,” said one of Trump's White House officials.

Aside from the concerns about the rule of law, there are many long -standing democratic agents and even certain liberal legislators and high -level collaborators in Capitol Hill who believe that Trump and the push of his administration to arrest elected democrats will epally turn against Trump, whose survey numbers have seriously sagged a few months in his second presidency.

A democratic legislator had previously declared to Rolling Stone that if the federal authorities of Trump really came for him or some of his colleagues to protest or other questions, this would probably mean that they have “struck the jackpot” with regard to the fundraising of the base and that this would strengthen their national profile and their popularity between liberal voters.

Friday, the fray took place at the Delaney Hall Detention Center, an installation of 1,000 beds operated by Geo Group, a huge private prison company. The center has recently been reopened in the opposition of immigrant rights defense groups. The city of Newark filed a complaint in April to stop the occupation and construction and allow the city to inspect the installation. Baraka argued that the installation should not be authorized to open due to construction permit problems. Related contents

In February, Ice awarded a 15 -year contract to Geo Group to manage the installation. The private prison company says it expects the value of the contract to be about $ 1 billion.

A subsidiary of Geo Group donated $ 1.3 million to the Super PACs who supported Trump's presidential campaign in 2024. Geo Group also contributed $ 500,000 to Trump's inaugural committee in December.

“Congress members storm a detention center exceed a bizarre political blow and put the security of our law enforcement officers and in danger in danger,” McLaughlin said in a press release on Friday. “Congress members are not above the law and cannot illegally enter the detention establishments. If these members had asked for a visit, we would have facilitated a visit to the establishment. ”

Likewise, she said on CNN on Saturday morning: “It is not because you are a member of the Congress that you can break the law, intrusion, put the police in danger and storm the detention center.” Trendy stories

“Unlike a press release published by the DHS, we did not” storm the detention center, “said Watson Coleman in a statement.” The author of this press release was not so familiar with the facts on the grounds that they did not even count the number of representatives present. We exercised our legal surveillance function as we did at the Elizabeth detention center without incident. ”

“The reopening of Delaney Hall will not make us safer and will not create an immigration system which is fair and safe for all families.” A service note on the Ice website notes that the members of the Congress “have granted special access to ice facilities” and do not need to provide a prior notice of their intention to visit such installations to monitor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-admin-accuses-democrat-rep-ice-agent-assault-newark-1235336566/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos