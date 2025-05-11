



The soldiers walk during a great parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Moscow – President Xi Jinping left here after returning a state visit to Russia and attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. On Friday, during bilateral meetings with leaders of several countries on the sidelines of victory day celebrations, XI reaffirmed China's commitment to improve cooperation and strengthening links with these countries, and stressed the importance of maintaining multilateralism and working together to meet global challenges. Remember History On Friday, the Chinese president joined his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and leaders of more than 20 countries and international organizations to lay red flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier. The solemn ceremony marked a moment of memory and a tribute meeting to those who died in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was the main theater of the Second World War in Europe, losing 27 million lives, while China was the main theater of Asia, undergoing 35 million victims in its resistance against most of the Japanese militarist forces. Together, the two countries were the pillar of resistance against Japanese militarism and German Nazism, making pivotal contributions to the victory of the world anti -fascist war. It was the second time that Xi attended the celebrations of the Russian victory day. Ten years ago, he went to Moscow for the 70th anniversary. The same year, Putin also attended the parade of the Victory Day of China on September 3 in Beijing to commemorate the victory of the Chinese people's resistance war against Japanese aggression and the world anti-Fascist war. The last decade has been a turbulence and a deep transformation in the international landscape, Xi noted during the press meeting with Putin on Thursday. Faced with changes in the world, the time and historical importance, China and Russia should keep a good understanding of the Bilateral Links Development Department and the General Development Tendance of Human Society, XI, calling for greater joint efforts in the safeguard of international equity and justice. Before Xi's visit, the Russian media published the article signed by the Chinese leader entitled “Learn from history to build a better future together”. “Indeed, historical memory and truth will not disappear with the passage of time. They serve as inspirations that reflect the present and shed light on the future. We must learn from history, in particular the hard lessons of the Second World War,” he wrote.

