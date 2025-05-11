Is Imran Khan dead? Viral Post says that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan killed in prison; Govt answers





Social media sites such as X (the new Twitter) and WhatsApp have been flooded with alarming and misleading publications declaring that the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had died during his police custody or had been attacked at his home. Officially, however, viral statements have been qualified by the Pakistani government as false news. A disturbing video showing a bloody Imran Khan swept away by aid has become viral, triggering panic and speculation inside and outside Pakistan. But the verifications of the facts showed that the video has more than a decade, dating from May 2013, when Khan had slipped from a forklift while being mounted on a scene during an electoral rally in Lahore.

Sparks Panic Viral Video

According to reports from the Times of India in the past and other reliable sources, Imran Khan had passed from around 15 feet and was injured in the head during the electoral campaign in 2013. The video, now broadcast as recent, was removed from its context to deceive people. By joining the wave of disinformation, a false press release also began to circulate online, declaring Khan's death in detention. The Ministry of Information and Dissemination in Pakistan took its official handle X to refute rumors.

The dissemination of false news is not only contrary to ethics and illegal, but also a bad service for the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behavior, the ministry said in a position on Saturday.

The broadcast of #FakeNews is not only contrary to ethics and illegal, but it is also a bad service for the nation. It is everyone's responsibility to reject irresponsible behavior. Reject #FAKENNEWS PIC.TWITTER.COM/GLMYMIBNLM

Fact Checker Moib (@Factcheckermoib) May 10, 2025 Imran Khan in Adiala prison

In accordance with the official archives, Imran Khan is currently deposited in the prison of Rawalpis Adiala, serving sentences in several cases, in particular corruption and illegal marriage. Its imprisonment continues to attract global attention to the midst of the Pakistan's volatile political climate. The high leaders of the Khans party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), have expressed more and more concern about its health and safety, alleging that it is detained in almost isolate, with restricted access to medical care and legal advisor.

The propagation of false news comes at a time of increased regional tension, with Indian-Pakistani relations again on the edge. The management of the PTI was recorded to blame the establishment in power, and in particular the chief of the army, General Asim Munnir, of the political vendetta against Khan.

