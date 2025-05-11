Trumps the latest Fox News rental seems even worse than Pete Hegseth | Margaret Sullivan





The rotating door between the Trump and Rightwing Fox News administration took another wild rotation this week, while the president obsessed with the USS TV typed Jeanine Pirro for an important legal post: the best federal prosecutor for Washington DC.

Pirro is not qualified, perhaps even more than his former Fox Pete Hegseth colleague when he was appointed Trumps defense secretary a few months ago. In this crucial position, Hegseth was a dangerous discomfort because his inappropriate shocking communications have exposed national security secrets to the world.

Pirro, although once a district prosecutor at the county level, has not held the post of government for decades. But she had been opening on Fox for 14 years, mainly recently as a host out of the five, the afternoon popular networks Talkshow.

But whatever. She is in a class alone, wrote Trump on social networks by announcing her intention to make her the interim prosecutor (and perhaps permanent).

His description may be exact, but surely not in the way he intend it.

Pirros Record at Fox is surprisingly checked, even for this propaganda outfit. She was in trouble with brass networks a few years ago for her impatient promotion of Trumps on the alleged electoral fraud during the 2020 elections. (The lies of voting fraud became part of a defamation trial against the network by a voting systems company; Fox paid nearly $ 800 million to settle the case and had to recognize that the declarations made.

Fox once suspended it for his ugly commentary on the representative Ilhan Omar carrying a hijab, who suggested Pirro was a sharia adherence, which in itself is antithetic to the constitution of the United States. And she pleaded for cleaning the FBI and the Ministry of Justice because their ranks were full of people who need to be withdrawn.

But none of this makes a real concern for the president, apparently, because Pirro has a huge thing that goes for her. During a long friendship and numerous visits to Mar-A-Lago, she was tirelessly faithful to Trump.

In fact, it went far beyond fidelity to direct sycophance.

On this score, Pirro has what it takes.

Since Trump returned to functions, Pirro took care of praise him praise and rushing into anyone who was getting into his way, wrote Matt Gertz, principal researcher of the progressive surveillance group Media Matters, noting that she is the 23rd former Fox employee that Trump tapped for his administration.

Tom Homan, a former Fox contributor, became Trumps Border Czar, aggressively putting the anti-immigrant policy of administrations, and Mike Huckabee, the former Governor of Arkansas and former animator of a weekly Fox show, was appointed ambassador to Israel.

Beyond his unrivaled cheerleading, Pirro would be useful to Trump in practical terms, noted the New York Times in a new one.

She supports Trump's efforts to demand revenge on her political enemies, held her challenges to federal judges who questioned the legality of her immigration policies and spent months protesting the legitimacy of the Bidens 2020 elections to the presidency.

Although Trump often does not make him the favor of loyalty, he intensified for the Pirros family by forgiving his former husband (once Trumps was a lawyer), who in 2020 was found guilty of conspiracy and tax evasion.

All in all, it is a serious symbiosis. By moving away from his high -level and large -scale television work, Pirro could solve a sticky problem for Trump, whose previous choice for DC prosecutors encountered trouble with the Senate republicans.

It is not clear if the appointment of pirros will succeed, in particular in the long term. Although Trump calls it temporarily, there is no doubt that it was permanent. But even the interim appointment may present a legal struggle on the number of actual American lawyers that the president can name consecutively.

You might think that with HegSeths Rocky and widely criticized as a defense secretary where he supervises nearly 3 million employees, the president would hesitate to choose another personality of unskilled television for a key role.

But Trump does not clearly see it that way.

It turns out that Fox News on the RSUM is even better when associated with a solid recording of loyalty for the chief public.

