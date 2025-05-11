Politics
India-Pakistan Tensions Updates live: Rajnath Singh inaugurates the Integration and Test installation of Brahmos Aerospace in Lucknow
An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMS of India and Pakistan to stop the current military action. However, in recent hours, Pakistan has violated this understanding, said Misri. He confirmed that the Indian forces were already retalling against the last cross -border attack, which he described as a condemnable.
Misri held Pakistan fully responsible for renewed hostilities and called Islamabad to immediately end these provocations. The armed forces maintain strict vigilance and instructions have been issued to strongly treat any additional violation, he added.
Earlier, Misri had confirmed that the two parties had agreed to arrest all military operations, whether on land, air or sea from 5:00 p.m. IST. But in a few hours, reports of shots emerged from Pakistans in the Akhoror sector of Jammu-et-Cachemire, as well as observations of several drones near the border.
Tensions between the two countries have been at their highest level for years, triggered by the India launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. Early Friday, powerful explosions rocked the city of Jammu, which led to a complete power outage shortly after the Indian forces thwart the Pakistani attempts to touch military objectives near the border. Reports suggest that munitions of vagueness were present in airspace.
In a similar scheme, noisy explosions were heard in the border town of Jaisalmer, while the power outages were applied in several districts in western Rajasthan bordering Pakistan, throwing entire areas in the dark. A senior official confirmed that the explosions continued for almost an hour.
Several parts of Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala and Sirsa, were also affected by power outages. These were considered as precautionary stages in the middle of military friction and fears of air strikes after operation Sindoor.
The operation itself was launched in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which killed 26 people, including 25 Indians and a Nepalese national. The strike was targeting nine key terrorist infrastructure sites linked to Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), located both in Pakistan and the Kashmir occupying in Pakistan (Pok).
Sources said that the operation had started at 1:05 a.m. and ended at 1:30 am, with follow -up successes reported at 1:44. The officials said that the mission deliberately avoided Pakistani military assets to prevent a wider escalation while delivering a solid counter-terrorist message.
The key targets included the Jems base in Bahawalpur and Lets Hub in Muridke. The other affected locations included sites from Siackot and Tehra Kalan in Pakistan, and Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Pok. The Indian army has described strikes as “targeted, measured and not climbed”, exclusively victims of terrorist networks. The operation was jointly detailed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and the commander of the Vyomika Singh wings during a press briefing in New Delhi.
In retaliation, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned strikes as an act of war, saying that the Pakistans' response was already in motion. He declared the full support of the Pakistani people for their armed forces and warned new reprisal actions, fueling the fears of a broader conflict.
Back in India, the government defended this decision if necessary and justified. At a meeting of the cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the armed forces for their precision and their courage. He expressed his satisfaction with the success of the operation and underlined the need for continuous vigilance.
The conflict drew international attention. US President Donald Trump commented the situation, expressing the alarm on the aggravation scenario. “It's so terrible,” he said, while noting his close ties to India and Pakistan. Trump expressed hope that the two parties could end hostilities. “I hope they will be able to stop now because they have become a hit for Tat,” he said, offering to help de-escalation if necessary.
Stay listening to this live blog for real-time developments while the confrontation in India-Pakistan is intensifying.
|
