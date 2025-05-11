



Islamabad: The ISLAMABAD High Court registration office (IHC) made a petition to request the release of the former Prime Minister and Founder of PTI, Imran Khan, in parole, citing several procedural objections.

The plea was filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, via the Senior Latif Khosa. The petition, which requested the release of Mr. Khans, under parole, was rejected so as not to fulfill the basic legal requirements.

The registrar's office has objected that the advocacy has not been deposited by the leaving individual himself and did not appoint Mr. Khan as a party. In addition, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the authority for prosecution in the case in which Mr. Khan is serving the penalty has not been listed as a defendant.

The registrar also noted that the complete addresses of the parties involved were missing and raised concerns concerning the legal status of a third party requesting such compensation on behalf of a convicted person.

Returns a petition not to fulfill the basic legal requirements

Following these objections, the registrar's office deleted the deposit and ordered the advocacy to be re -asserted with corrections.

The petition, deposited in the midst of increasing regional tensions, warned against a possible drone attack targeting Adiala prison, where Mr. Khan is currently detained. He claims that Khans Life is at imminent risks due to increased hostilities with India and argued that freeing him from parole was essential to national security and unity.

Citing recent drone incursions and the current national emergency, the petition alleged that the former Prime Minister has become a main target for Indian assault. He claims that Mr. Khans' historical confrontations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made him an enemy from New Delhi.

Mr. Modi considers Mr. Imran Khan as the greatest enemy of the ADIALA enemy prison is a potential target to eliminate Imran Khan and leave the Pakistani nation in a new disarray, warned the petition.

He also argued that Mr. Khans' release would help promote unity in Pakistan and strengthen his international position in the midst of cross -border threats.

Mr. Khan, detained since August 2023, purges a sentence in the case of 190 million corruption and also faces unanswered trials under the anti -terrorism law linked to the demonstrations of May 9, 2023.

The petition qualified these cases of politically motivation and to lack credible evidence.

The advocacy has also cited Mr. Khans deteriorated health and refers to the good conduct Dringing Probational Release Act, 1926, as well as international previous ones, in particular the release of Nelson Mandelas as a reason for parole.

He led to parallels with the ordinance of the Supreme Court 2020 which allowed a parole of prisoners during the Pandemic COVID-19.

Posted in Dawn, May 11, 2025

