Israel reduces expectations in front of Trumps Gulf Tour

The visit of American president Donald Trump in the region does not leave hope Israel

(Photo: Shutterstock, Getty Images, Reuters, Reuven Castro)

Despite the tensions, Israeli officials insist that behind -the -scenes coordination with the Trump administration remains close, without a real policy of politics. The Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the close confidant, met Trump in the White House for a working meeting.

While Trump often offers dramatic announcements during visits abroad, Israeli officials do not expect revolutionary statements concerning Israel during this trip. Israel should not be a central subject during Trumps meetings. However, Trump is known for his unpredictability and could offer surprise remarks at any time.

No nuclear nuclear link

Israeli officials believe that the upcoming assets in Qatar will not result in a revolutionary hostage agreement based on Wittkoff. There had been speculation that Trump could visit Israel if an agreement was concluded, but those responsible now consider it unlikely within the current time.

Unlike reports in the United States, Israel assesses that Trump will not discuss the civilian Nuclear Program of the Saudi Arabs during his visit there. The administration also seems to have dropped normalization with Israel as a prerequisite for such an agreement.

According to a previous report, Trump no longer requests the Saudi recognition of Israel in exchange for nuclear cooperation, a key condition emphasizes the previous administration of Biden.

Trump's declaration on the agreement with the Yemen Houthis

Riyadhs view: sovereignty first

Addressing YNET, Saudi analyst Abd al-Hamid al-Ghabin said that the change in trumps stems from a broader achievement in the United States on its changing role in the region. For more than three decades, Riyadh has resisted American efforts to link his cooperation to normalization with Israel, without real solutions for the Palestinian problem, he said.

Al-Ghabin added that Saudi moves to deepen links with China, Russia and European nations on nuclear technology reflect a clear message: national sovereignty and strategic interests are not negotiable.

“Riyadh understood that the acceptance of Washington's standardization terms would compromise its fundamental principles. American retirement was not tactical, it was an implicit recognition of its declining regional influence and an inability to impose a conditional political will on the historical allies.”

He noted that Saudi Arabia aims to strengthen independent nuclear energy capacities, including uranium enrichment for commercial purposes, within the framework of its Vision 2030 plan. The project reflects a political vision of the independence of national decision -making. Sovereign nations do not easily go to superpower that dictateshy retain strategic flexibility according to their interests.

Trump focuses on economic agreements, not on regional conflicts

The main objective of prevailing this week is the economy: obtaining investment agreements favorable to the American economy. Hell visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the rich Gulf States, but the United States will jump Egypt and Jordan, both long-standing American partners and neighbors of Israel, who are considered out of words for this specific journey.

On Saturday, the United States announced that the defense secretary Pete Hegseth had canceled his planned trip to Israel to join Trump in the Gulf. Israeli officials said they understood the cancellation, noting that Trump wanted his best members of the cabinet with him. Hegseth would have assured Israel Hed the visit on a later date.

Jerusalem officials also minimize recent reports from the Wall Street Journal on the frustration of Trump against the duration of the war in Gaza, in which he would have declared that Israel could fight for a thousand years. The dominant opinion in Israel is that Trump still wants Hamas Objective to which the FDIs remain engaged.

A battle for prestige in the Gulf

Trump campaigned to bring peace to the Middle East, but this goal is more elusive than expected. During the visit, he expected to reveal promises of promises from Saudi Arabia to invest $ 600 billion in the United States over four years and the United Arab Emirates to invest $ 1.4 Billion of dollars over 10 years.

Trump in Saudi Arabia Visit in 2017

(Photo: AFP)

In the United States, analysts describe the trip as a prestige competition among the Gulf nations, each trying to outdo others with major investment agreements and sumptuous receptions. A rehearsal of the famous sword dance of his famous visit of his visit to the first period in Saudi Arabia is likely.

This visit will reaffirm President Trumps Vision Entring for a proud, prosperous and successful Middle East where American and regional partners work together and extremism is replaced by trade and cultural exchanges, said the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

The former American envoy Dennis Ross predicted that Saudi Arabia would not engage with the Abraham agreements or standardization with Israel during the visit due to the war in Gaza.

Mohammed Bin Salman is likely to say that the situation is too toxic for such discussions, said Ross. Trump does not have many victories to show at the moment, so hell wants to supervise this journey around what he delivers to the American people.

