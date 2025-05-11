ITB student has become suspect because of the same, Gigin Praginanto: the clearest of Jokowi is still in power

Fajar.co.id, Jakarta – ITB students with the initials SSS were appointed suspect in the alleged case of manufacturing and downloading memes. This ITB student was appointed suspect for having used a photo of former president Jokowi Widodo and President Prabowo suffered as memes. SSS is suspected of manufacturing and downloading memes Joko Widodo and Prabowo “Kissing”. The SSS case is still under investigation. He was suspected of having violated article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) OJ Article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning information and electronic transactions. Responding to this, the observer of public policy, Gigin Praginaranto, is more focused on highlighting former president Jokowi Widodo. In tweet on his personal account on social networks, he said that the memes made so as not to use Jokowi photos could be different stories. If the same do not use photos of the former president, a student who makes memes can always be free, he wrote Sunday (01/17/2025). Gigin also said that it was a sign of Jokowi power which was always visible even if he was no longer in office. Here, it is even clearer, even if it has resigned, it remains in power. What is Fufufa?, He said. In addition, the head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi, said that President Prabowo Soubianto had never made a report on the news or the expression of the public who had stuck him. Hasan Nasbi said that he had responded to the existence of a student who had taken a photo of the president of Prabowo Suduanto and the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

