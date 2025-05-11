



While Trump announces a cease-fire between India and Pakistan, residents report explosions on the cashmere of Indian cashmere shortly after.

Scott Detrow, host:

After days when India and Pakistan seemed to be locked in the expansion of conflicts, President Trump announced that the two countries had accepted a cease-fire. And with that, it appeared that the worst conflict in more than 50 years between these nuclear powers had stopped.

He, however? Late Saturday, the two parties accumulated each other with violations of the agreement. Diaa Hadid of NPR covered this conflict with all his rabbit stroke. It covers South Asia and joins us with Mumbai.

Diaa Hadid, Byline: Hi, Scott.

Detrow: So there is a ceasefire for the moment between Pakistan and India?

Hadid: Well, just a few hours after his announcement by President Trump, it seems that the ceasefire is violated in cashmere. It is the Himalayan territory divided between India and Pakistan and affirmed by both. Residents say at NPR there that they heard the sounds of explosions in two major cities, Jammu and Srinagar. The producer of NPR, Bilal Kuchay, is in Srinagar, and he first told us that people thought it was fireworks to celebrate the ceasefire. But fairly quickly, people started rushing to their house to shelter in place. He sent us completely blackened city videos. Smoke plumes extended and people could hear sounds like these.

(Soundbit of explosions)

Hadid: And then the chief minister of Cashmire-Hold-Held Indian, who is in Srinagar, posted on X, what has just made the ceasefire?

Detrow: I mean, then when we try to point out this key question, do hands and talk about the American role in the brokerage of this agreement.

Hadid: Yeah. For days, analysts said that the Americans were not serious. Secretary of State Marco Rubio only makes phone calls. He did not come. But the experts tell me, as the situation intensified, America intervenes directly, as well as through Arab allies, to convince the two parties.

Detow: But again, let's go back to the place where we started this conversation. It seems that this ceasefire looks incredibly rocky at the moment.

Hadid: Yeah. Yeah. And it is not clear if it is a small violation or a large detangling.

Detrow: This is a tense relationship of the decades, of course, but we catch up to the way these two countries have reached this dangerous moment at the moment.

Hadid: Yes, these renewed tensions – they really flooded at the end of April when armed men opened fire on tourists in Indian cashmere and killed 26 people. India said that the group that claimed responsibility was an indirect indicator of the Pakistani army, which Pakistan denies. On Wednesday of the night, India started military strikes and the two countries have exchanged fire every night since. On Saturday, this morning, India had in fact struck certain Pakistani air bases, including one near the capital Islamabad, which prompted Pakistan to announce an intensified military operation. The fighting continued up to 3 p.m. India, then the ceasefire was announced a little later.

And Scott, just to give you an idea of ​​this, more than 70 people were killed on both sides, most of them in cashmere. And these hostilities were the most serious between the two countries since 1971, when India and Pakistan were officially at war. And this counts because the two countries are nuclear powers, and between them, they hold about a fifth of the world's population.

Detrow: What happens next, as far as we can say?

Hadid: We know that the two parties are supposed to talk to each other again on Monday. And so far, it appears that a series of punitive measures that the two parties had announced following the militant attack at the end of April will not be reversed. More importantly, this includes the suspension of India from a decade water treaty with Pakistan which divides six rivers with each other, and Pakistan describes this suspension as an existential threat. So, even if the ceasefire holds, there is still a lot to approach.

Detrow: It is Diaa Hadid de NPR who joins us with Mumbai. Thank you very much for your reports.

Hadid: You are welcome, Scott.

(Soundbite of Music)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/10/nx-s1-5394453/president-trump-says-the-us-helped-broker-ceasefire-between-india-and-pakistan

