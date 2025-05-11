Trump to embark on a trip to the Middle East to meet allies in the Gulf | Donald Trump





Donald Trump this week will embark on the first foreign trip of his second administration with a tour of the Middle East, while he seeks to obtain investment, commerce and technology agreements from friendly leaders with deep pockets in the midst of turbulent negotiations around many regional conflicts, including the War of Israel in Gaza.

The tour through the Middle East is largely a rehearsal of its first international trip in 2017, when it was celebrated in the region as a transactional leader wishing to obtain rapid victories and capable of supporting the economic and geopolitical interests of regional monarchies.

Its negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will focus on a number of subjects, including oil and trade, investment agreements, regional conflicts in Israel-Gaza and Yemen, and negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program among other questions.

But the key objective is to leave the region saying that it first put America, say the observers.

I think what he is clearly trying to withdraw from the agreements, the announcement of several agreements of several billion dollars, said Steven, the cook, the member of the Middle East and Africa studies at the foreign relations council.

The approach of the presidents of foreign policy is strongly influenced by its version of the economic staging, which consists in turning to the rich States of the Gulf and their very great sovereign funds as sources of investment in the United States, he said.

Trump has already announced the commitment of Saudi Arabies to invest $ 1 TN in the US economy and hopes to get big ticket investments during Monday visit. This would be in accordance with its America First policy to prioritize internal interests, said Cook.

These countries can also seek access to advanced exports of American semiconductors, and Saudi Arabia will want to conclude an agreement on civilian nuclear infrastructure, which were previously linked to the normalization of the country of relations with Israel. In a difference compared to the previous policy, the Trump administration said that the two problems are no longer linked.

The journey of the Middle East is remarkable for the lack of plans of the American presidents to visit Israel, where Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet floated to launch a greater invasion of Gaza and expel the Palestinian population in what criticisms have called a large ethnic cleaning plan.

The War of Israel-Gaza will be looming on negotiations, because Saudi Arabia said that it would not normalize relations with Israel unless there is a clear path to a solution to two states, and many countries in the Middle East have spoken against a proposal that began with Trump to expel the Palestinians from Gaza to other Arab countries.

He could have gone to Israel as he did the last time, said Elliot Abrams, a former assistant national security advisor under President George W Bush and a principal researcher at the Foreign Relations Council. He added that Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, had canceled a scheduled trip to Israel. I think there are tensions here [Israel] Knows that Trump will spend a week in the Gulf hearing about Gaza, Gaza, Gaza, Gaza every day. It is therefore not the best time of American-Israeli relations or Trump-Israel.

There is an increasing understanding in Washington and Israel that Trump has taken a step back to try to mediate the war in Gaza. His administration said that they would negotiate a new assistance agreement without the direct involvement of the Israeli government to renew aid deliveries to Gaza, which has suffered from its worst humanitarian war crisis since a cease-fire collapsed in March.

He is the only one to speak the same language as Netanyahu, and he is the only one who can speak to Netanyahu in a language that Netanyahu will understand, said Ami Ayalon, former director of the Israeli security agency, also known as Shin Bet.

Trump again, with regard to hostages, with regard to our relations in the Palestinians, has become the center of everything in the Middle East, he said.

It turns attention to the things he can do.

He said he was planning to decide on his trip to Saudi Arabia when the United States could refer to the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia rather than the Persian Gulf.

This made Iran angry at a time when the Gulf States appear largely in support of American efforts in talks on the future of the Iranian nuclear program. Unlike 2017, the Gulf States spoke largely in support of renewed negotiations between the United States and Iran on the nuclear program, but these governments were not yet clear on the details of any agreement.

The American partners told me that there were American statements on all these questions, but they do not yet see American policies, said Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East program at CSIS, a thinkank. The American government does not speak with one voice and its actions remain unclean.

In Saudi Arabia, Trump enlisted his son -in -law Jared Kushner to act as a man for discussions before the trip, CNN reported. Kushner, who wins in the envoy of the region during his first administration, would be responsible for progressing in discussions on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham agreements. But his role is also tainted by a conflict of interest perceived given the commercial interests of his family in the region.

However, with such a complicated table of economic and geopolitical interests in the region, there are questions about the question of whether the Trump administration has the objective and the team to pursue a global policy in the region. Many Trumps Orbit say that American policy should grant a lower priority on the Middle East and focus rather on China and the Indo-Pacific Region.

I think that the feeling that there are these pieces that the president negotiates does not respond together, and that his priority is really essentially a national orientation, by obtaining, you know, agreements to invest in the fields, said Cook. At the regional level, the president would like these problems to disappear, and that is why he has these compressed deadlines on which he does not want to concentrate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/11/trump-middle-east-gulf-israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos