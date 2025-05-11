Politics
US vice-president JD VANCE called PM Modi after receiving “Alarmant Intel”, encouraged the ceasefire: report
Vance first informed Trump's intelligence, then called Modi to tell him that the United States thought that if hostilities were continuing during the weekend, there was “a high probability of a spectacular escalation,” said the report.
He said Vance also informed Modi of a “potential outing ramp that the United States understood that the Pakistani would occur”. However, the report did not indicate what was the “potential ramp”.
CNN was informed that the nucleus of three best members of the administration, including Vance, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also a provisional NSA, and the chief of staff of the White House, Susie Wiles, had kept an eye on the situation of India-Pakistan when the American governor received intel who persuaded them to increase their involvement to cause the cessation of the kinetic hospitalities.
Officials did not give the information received because it is sensitive. However, he played a “critical” role in the persuasion of the Trump administration, according to the report. Earlier, Trump Took to Truth Social Sayin He Would Work With India and Pakistan to Find A Solution on Kashmir, Adding that he would include with Both the Nations After the Tensions Escalated Following the Pahalgam Attack. ” Leadership of India and Pakistan for Having the Strength, Wisdom, and Fortitude to Fully Know and Understand That It Time to Stop the Current Aggression that could have lead to the Death and the destruction of so many people, and so many, “said Trump in an article on the social media platform. Kashmir.
Pakistan violates the agreement in a few hours
India said that Pakistan had violated an agreement to stop military actions against each other, a few hours after the agreement and had entered into force on Saturday at 5 p.m.
In the past few hours, repeated violations of understanding have arrived earlier this evening, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said Vikram Misri on Saturday during a television briefing. The armed forces give an adequate and appropriate response to these violations. We call on Pakistan to take the appropriate measures to remedy these violations and to face the situation of gravity and responsibility.
After India announced that the bilateral agreement had been concluded, Srinagar was shaken by several explosions around 8:50 p.m. which continued intermittently for at least 40 minutes on Saturday evening. Similar reports come from other parts of the cashmere, including Annantnag to the south and Baramulla in the north. The electricity was closed through the valley.
The agreement aimed to interrupt four days of conflict launched by the terrorist attack on April 22 against tourists in Pahalgam who killed 26 people. The agreement was only reached by bilateral means and is without any prerequisite. “India and Pakistan have succeeded in understanding the judgment of dismissal and military action”, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, had previously published on X. “India has always maintained a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations. It will continue to do so.”
Misri had said that the agreement had been concluded between army officials on both sides. This pointed out that no third mediation was involved.
“The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST on Saturday,” he said in a statement. “It was agreed between them that the two parties would cease all shots and military action on earth and in the air and the sea with effect from 1700 hours of standard Indian hour on Saturday.”
