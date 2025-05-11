What could Habeas Corpus and why could Donald Trump want to suspend him?





The deputy chief of staff of the White House, Stephen Miller, says that Trump plans to suspend the Habeas Corpus

The administration of the American president Donald Trump “actively plans” to suspend the Habeas Corpus, the principle that a person should be able to challenge his detention in court.

Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff of the White House, says that the legal principle is a “privilege” which could be suspended to facilitate the detention and expulsion of immigrants.

Recent judicial challenges of migrants and dissident students who have been detained in immigration detention centers have cited Habeas Corpus as a reason for their release.

But what the legal procedure does – and what could happen if it should be suspended – is complex.

What does Habeas Corpus mean?

The scholars say that the principle that a person should not be illegally imprisoned is prior to the Magna Carta and was the cornerstone of the legal system in the United Kingdom, the United States and other democratic countries in the world for centuries.

Basically translated from Latin, Habeas Corpus means “you should have the body” – as in a person must be able to appear before a court so that a judge can assess whether this person has been legally detected.

Also known as “Grand Brief of Liberty”, Habeas Corpus grants prisoners the right to challenge their imprisonment before a court.

Is Habeas Corpus a right in the American Constitution?

The article One of the American Constitution stipulates that “the privilege of the brief of Habeas Corpus will not be suspended, unless, in the event of rebellion or invasion, public security may require it”.

Although this is the only time Habeas Corpus is mentioned in the Constitution, it has become an important part of American law – and has often been led to the courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States.

Habeas Corpus been suspended before?

Abraham Lincoln became the first American president to suspend Habeas Corpus in 1861 during the American civil war.

This led to a confrontation with the chief judge of the Supreme Court, Roger Taney, who declared that it was the Congress – and not the executive branch of the government – which had the power to suspend the brief.

Lincoln continued to suspend Habeas Corpus in specific implications, according to the National Constitution Center, and in 1863, the Congress approved it to suspend it for the duration of the war when “public security can require it”.

He was also suspended several times in the years following the civil war, during the reconstruction period, to cancel the rebellions of the Ku Klux Klan supremacist group.

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese during the Second World War, Habeas Corpus was suspended in Hawaii, who paved the way for the arrest of the Americans of Japanese origin on the island.

What do modern courts say on Habeas Corpus?

The courts have found that American citizens and non-citizens have the right to Habeas Corpus. In 2008, the United States Supreme Court extended this to include non-citizens detained in a foreign prison-like Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

But just because prisoners have the right to challenge their detention, this does not guarantee that they will be able to leave custody.

Succeeding with a Habeas Corpus petition is extremely rare – most detained persons have been detained for legal reasons, generally tried the courts.

Asadullah Haroon Gul was Guantanamo's first detainee to win a Habeas Corpus petition in 2021. He was transferred to Afghanistan more than a decade after the United States Supreme Court found that prisoners had privileges of the Corpus in Habeas.

But as Trump's administration has increased the arrests of illegal immigrants and student dissidents, Habeas Corpus has received a renewal of legal interests.

In April, the Supreme Court judged that migrants deported by Trump's invocation of the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies should receive enough notice from their dismissal to file petitions. He temporarily blocked a few deportations to Texas for this reason.

The student graduated from the University of Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained after having become a main figure in Pro-Palestinian demonstrations, has deposited his own petition in Habeas Corpus, because he is in the midst of the deportation hearings.

