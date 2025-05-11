Politics
Km ITB asks students who download even prabowo-jookowi to be released
Bandung –
The ITB student with the initials SSS was obtained by the police of the criminal investigation after downloading the meme of President Prabowo and the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo. The ITB student family (KM ITB) urged the student to be released.
KM ITB assured, if the student had been accompanied. This was said by the president of the ITB km Farell Faiz Firansyah.
“Responding to the last phenomenon, the detention that came at the age of our brother who would have violated the ITE law, km ITB helped students who have expressed their opinions since March 2025,” said Farell detikjabar By SMS, Sunday (11/5/2025).
Farell revealed that various efforts had been made to ensure the safety of the SSS. One of them km ITB continues to coordinate with various parties to provide strategic assistance.
“We continue to provide assistance with the families of the victims and the legal team and respect the decisions of the families of the victims,” he said.
“KM ITB expressed its full solidarity for our family release. We believe that security and freedom of rights of expression and expression for all people and members of the KM ITB must be maintained and protected,” he added.
Farell said that if his party would continue to try to exempt the student.
“We continue to work on various efforts to release our family. The measures taken are taken in a measurable and coordinated manner so that it is not counterproductive to guarantee that our families obtain fair treatment in the eyes of the law. Therefore, the families of the students of the Institute,” he explained.
According to Farell, detention is a form of narrowing of the pleading space for all Indonesians. What our family does is better to be considered an essential effort to educate the dangers of the abuse of artificial intelligence which has a negative impact.
“We are really sorry that, which has silenced a critical voice, a threat to the freedom of all the people. Today, one of us has been oppressed, so the whole family of ITB students expressed. Broken growth has disappeared, in falls, we grow a thousand,” he concluded.
As for the 3 requests for km ITB, namely:
1 and 1
2. The request for liberation against our brother who is currently held. The freedom of expression of educated people should actually be protected by law, not even criminalized.
3. Invitations to all the elements of the km ITB, academics and all civil society to unite in the spirit of putting this country in a better place, the police appropriately and fairly, by maintaining solidarity and jointly supervising this process for the release of our family.
Previously, ITB students were obtained by police after downloading the memes of Prabowo and Jokowi on social networks. ITB said that if the authors were students of the Faculty of Arts and Design (FSRD).
“ITB coordinated intensively and in collaboration with various parties,” said Nuraela Arief, director of communications and public relations at ITB, in a written declaration received detikjabarLast Friday (9/5).
Lala grew Nurlela said the student's parents had been called by ITB.
“The parents of the students came to ITB (today) and declare apologies,” he said.
Lala added, the ITB continued to provide assistance to students who are currently struggling with legal problems.
“We also coordinated with the Student Parents Association (IOM), the campus always provides aid to students,” he concluded.
Sources
2/ https://www.detik.com/jabar/berita/d-7909460/km-itb-minta-mahasiswi-yang-unggah-meme-prabowo-jokowi-dibebaskan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
