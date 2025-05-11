Politics
Putin offers direct peace discussions with Ukraine on May 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected calls to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, rather offering direct peace talks with Kyiv on May 15, potentially in Istanbul, without prerequisites.
In a surprising turning point, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to hold direct peace talks with Ukraine on May 15, potentially in Istanbul, without any prerequisite. Speaking in Moscow in the early hours of May 11, Putin expressed Russia's desire to restart the peace negotiations held in April 2022, weeks after the start of the large -scale invasion of Ukraine.
Putin characterized the discussions proposed as a chance to treat the deep causes of conflicts and to build lasting peace. He plans to ask Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans support to facilitate talks. Although he did not directly address the ceasefire call from European leaders, Putin has not excluded the possibility of reaching a new ceasefire agreement during the proposed negotiations.
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking of the Polish city of Przemysl after visiting kyiv, described the proposal of Poutines as a first step, but not sufficient. He also reiterated the demand for an unconditional ceasefire. An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations, said Macron, suggesting that Putin could look for a way out while trying to buy time.
On the other hand, American president Donald Trump reacted more positively. He described the proposal as a potentially formidable day for Russia and Ukraine. Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved because this end of Blood Bath will end endless, Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier, Macron, alongside the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, had met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in kyiv. They collectively urged Russia to initiate an unconditional 30-day cease-fire from May 12 and said that new important sanctions could come into force if Moscow refused.
Vladimir Putin Gavril Grigorov / Pool / AFP
|
