The senior Congress leaders supported the Indian government's decision to reach a Creator of ceasefire with Pakistan After the days of cross -border hostilities, calling it a wise and necessary decision to prevent new losses of life. While the former Minister of the Union, P Chidambaram, praised Prime Minister Modi and described him as a “wise” decision not to increase the situation more, the deputy for the Shashi Tharoor congress said that the lesson that India wanted to deliver had been delivered – and prolong the conflict was never intention.

Writing following Indian strikes on May 7 as part of the “Sindoor operation”, Chidambaram noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recognized the dangers of a wider war and “wisely chose a calibrated military response to selected targets”.

Indian forces had launched Missiles and drones for nine locationsS – Four in Pakistan and five in cashmere occupied by Pakistan – to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. The operation was deliberated in its scale and its scope, achieving its limited objectives without grasping civil housing or military assets from Pakistan. “It was a legitimate response from a injured country,” he said.

He added: “It would be naive to assume that the military bosses in Pakistan would not retaliate more aggressively in the days and weeks that followed.” Presenting against the complacency, Chidambaram wrote: “It would be just as naive to assume that the three targeted terrorist organizations-the resistance front (TRF), Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem)-had been destroyed during the response of May 7.”

While some leaders may have been eliminated, “their leadership is still intact,” he said, adding that “in the past, they have shown that they are able to throw new leaders to take the place of killed leaders”.

“More importantly,” warned Chidambaram, “there are young men in Pakistan who are ready to be recruited, trained and motivated to commit acts of terrorism in India, including the sacrifice of their lives. As long as the military bosses of Pakistan and the ISI govern the relevance, the threat to India will not be over.”

He recognized that in any armed conflict, the loss of Life and equipment on both sides are inevitable. “We cannot expect that one side alone undergoes losses of lives or military equipment,” he wrote.

Referring to the death of Indian civilians in cross -border dismissal, he called it “sad and painful”, but “certain victims are inevitable”. He also noted: “If the cross -border bombing spreads, despite precautionary measures, there will be more losses on the Indian side”. In a dark summons, he wrote: “War is ruthless”.

Pakistan, on the other hand, said it has shot down Indian planes. Chidambaram rejected them as “vain claims” and underlined the appearance and an evasive appearance of the Pakistani Minister of Defense to the BBC as proof of a lack of credibility.

MP of the Shashi Tharoor Congress echoed the feeling that the government's response had served its goal. “We had reached a stadium where climbing became unnecessarily uncontrollable,” he said.

"I think peace is essential, we must have more details, but I am very happy. India has never wanted a long-term war, but India wanted to teach the terrorists a lesson, I believe that the lesson was taught," said the deputy for the Shashi Tharooroor Congress

“Peace is necessary for us. The truth is that the circumstances of 1971 are not the circumstances of 2025. There were differences … It was not a war that we intended to continue. We just wanted to teach the terrorists a lesson, and this lesson was taught.” Tharoor has added that the government should now focus on identifying and translating the specific individuals responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Despite understanding of the ceasefire, Pakistan has resumed hostilities in a few hours. Explosions have been reported in the Jammu-et-Cachemire Baramulla district, as well as an increased drone activity near the control line. The artillery bombings followed in the Akhoror, Réjeri and RS Pura sectors. India has placed its forces on high alert while several drones were spotted on Réjouri and Srinagar. Four were slaughtered near an army seat, causing brief Panus in the region.

Chidambaram also drew attention to the A wider political and public response to May 7 strikes. He congratulated the transparent communication of the government, in particular the release of operational visuals and the decision to organize two young women's officers – one from the army and one from the Air Force – for a live media briefing.

However, he criticized the continuous absence of Prime Minister Modi of cashmere in the aftermath of the Pahalgams attack, as well as his non-participation in meetings of all the parties held on April 24 and May 7. These actions, noted Chidambaram, attracted uncomfortable parallels with the Prime Minister's silence to the conflict in the manipur since 2023.