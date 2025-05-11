Politics
India Pakistan ceasefire: Sage decision: P Chidambaram rents PM Modi for the ceasefire with Pak
The senior Congress leaders supported the Indian government's decision to reach a Creator of ceasefire with Pakistan After the days of cross -border hostilities, calling it a wise and necessary decision to prevent new losses of life. While the former Minister of the Union, P Chidambaram, praised Prime Minister Modi and described him as a “wise” decision not to increase the situation more, the deputy for the Shashi Tharoor congress said that the lesson that India wanted to deliver had been delivered – and prolong the conflict was never intention.
Writing following Indian strikes on May 7 as part of the “Sindoor operation”, Chidambaram noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recognized the dangers of a wider war and “wisely chose a calibrated military response to selected targets”.
Indian forces had launched Missiles and drones for nine locationsS – Four in Pakistan and five in cashmere occupied by Pakistan – to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. The operation was deliberated in its scale and its scope, achieving its limited objectives without grasping civil housing or military assets from Pakistan. “It was a legitimate response from a injured country,” he said.
He added: “It would be naive to assume that the military bosses in Pakistan would not retaliate more aggressively in the days and weeks that followed.” Presenting against the complacency, Chidambaram wrote: “It would be just as naive to assume that the three targeted terrorist organizations-the resistance front (TRF), Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem)-had been destroyed during the response of May 7.”
While some leaders may have been eliminated, “their leadership is still intact,” he said, adding that “in the past, they have shown that they are able to throw new leaders to take the place of killed leaders”.
“More importantly,” warned Chidambaram, “there are young men in Pakistan who are ready to be recruited, trained and motivated to commit acts of terrorism in India, including the sacrifice of their lives. As long as the military bosses of Pakistan and the ISI govern the relevance, the threat to India will not be over.”
He recognized that in any armed conflict, the loss of Life and equipment on both sides are inevitable. “We cannot expect that one side alone undergoes losses of lives or military equipment,” he wrote.
Referring to the death of Indian civilians in cross -border dismissal, he called it “sad and painful”, but “certain victims are inevitable”. He also noted: “If the cross -border bombing spreads, despite precautionary measures, there will be more losses on the Indian side”. In a dark summons, he wrote: “War is ruthless”.
Pakistan, on the other hand, said it has shot down Indian planes. Chidambaram rejected them as “vain claims” and underlined the appearance and an evasive appearance of the Pakistani Minister of Defense to the BBC as proof of a lack of credibility.
MP of the Shashi Tharoor Congress echoed the feeling that the government's response had served its goal. “We had reached a stadium where climbing became unnecessarily uncontrollable,” he said.
“Peace is necessary for us. The truth is that the circumstances of 1971 are not the circumstances of 2025. There were differences … It was not a war that we intended to continue. We just wanted to teach the terrorists a lesson, and this lesson was taught.” Tharoor has added that the government should now focus on identifying and translating the specific individuals responsible for the Pahalgam attack.
Despite understanding of the ceasefire, Pakistan has resumed hostilities in a few hours. Explosions have been reported in the Jammu-et-Cachemire Baramulla district, as well as an increased drone activity near the control line. The artillery bombings followed in the Akhoror, Réjeri and RS Pura sectors. India has placed its forces on high alert while several drones were spotted on Réjouri and Srinagar. Four were slaughtered near an army seat, causing brief Panus in the region.
Chidambaram also drew attention to the A wider political and public response to May 7 strikes. He congratulated the transparent communication of the government, in particular the release of operational visuals and the decision to organize two young women's officers – one from the army and one from the Air Force – for a live media briefing.
However, he criticized the continuous absence of Prime Minister Modi of cashmere in the aftermath of the Pahalgams attack, as well as his non-participation in meetings of all the parties held on April 24 and May 7. These actions, noted Chidambaram, attracted uncomfortable parallels with the Prime Minister's silence to the conflict in the manipur since 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/india-pakistan-ceasefire-war-is-pitiless-p-chidambaram-backs-governments-ceasefire-move-with-pak-2722998-2025-05-11
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Incarnate Word Academy Tennis Team claims the second consecutive state championship
- What to know of the Trump plan to reduce the prices of medication
- Zelensky: I'm going to meet Putin in Türkiye Thursday
- UNC makes telling football hiring when Jordon-Bill Belichick Drama explodes
- People in gauze starve, sick and die as the blockage continues to help
- Health experts reveal that weight loss jabs can “prevent eating times” for children
- Noyfu Leon tests a simple earthquake during the weekend – Kgns
- PHC gives a protection deposit to Imran's sister
- XI DEFIANCE is paid while Trump responds to most Chinese commercial requests
- Trump Budget is a plan for his war against social security net
- UK Heatwave: Why did we have so hot spring and whether it will continue
- The United States and China announce reduced prices for 90 days after commercial negotiations