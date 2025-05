Fico, who broke the ranks with the EU by visiting Moscow at the end of last year, arrived in Russia after a circuit trip made necessary due to Lithuania and other Baltic nations unless their airplane is aerial. He met Putin at the Kremlin late Friday evening after the parade and said that his country wanted to develop relations with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Slovakias Prime Minister Robert Fico, in Kremlin on Friday. Credit: AP The Russian press agencies quoted Fico as saying to Putin that he opposed the creation of any new iron curtain and undertakes to do everything so that we can shake hands on a curtain. Let us consider as a childish joke all the technical problems we have confronted, created by our colleagues from the European Union. Putin said Russia appreciated Ficos' decision to attend despite the logistical obstacles that were created. But you are nevertheless here. The visit to Ukraine on Saturday by its European allies intervenes at an unpredictable diplomatic moment in Russia for more than three years against Ukraine. Trump put pressure on rapid peace after tearing the policies of his predecessor since he entered the White House in January. After having engaged directly with Russian officials, publicly confronted Zelensky and briefly reduced vital military aid to Ukraine, the Trump administration has corrected links with kyiv and signed an agreement of arktefully negotiated minerals. There was also a palpable change in Trump tone, which reported growing frustration with poutine pools on a ceasefire and Russian reprocessing of its requests for settlement. Friday, the Cossacks attend the military parade of the Victory Day in Moscow. Credit: AP Trump threatened to improve sanctions against Russia, but also said that he could abandon the peace effort in the event of a breakthrough. He called on Thursday for a 30-day ceasefire, and Zelensky said he would be ready to implement him immediately. Loading Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia supports the implementation of a 30-day ceasefire in the conflict, but only with taking into account the nuances. On the eve of the summit, the American embassy of kyiv warned against a potentially important air attack in the coming days and told its citizens to be ready to seek shelter in the event of aerial raid sirens. The four foreign leaders will meet Zelensky on Saturday morning (local time) and should pay tribute to a memorial in the center of kyiv to honor Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war.

