Donald Trump says India and Pakistan accept the full and immediate ceasefire | World News

Donald Trump congratulated the two countries for demonstrating common sense and intelligence in the resolution of the conflict.

President Donald Trump said that after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan accepted a full and immediate ceasefire.

President Donald Trump walks on the southern lawn of the White House before boarding the navy One in Washington, DC, United States, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Bloomberg)

He congratulated the two countries for demonstrating common sense and intelligence in the resolution of the conflict.

After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am happy to announce that India and Pakistan have accepted a complete and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to the two countries for having used common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this question! Trump said in an article on Truth Social. Follow all the live updates from India-Pakistan here

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also announced that after discussions with senior officials from India and Pakistan, the two nations have accepted an immediate cease-fire and to start talks on key issues.

During the last 48 hours, @vp vance and I are engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, notably the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the chief of staff of the army Asim Munnir, and the national security advisers Ajit Doval and Asim Malik, wrote on X.

He praised the Directorate of Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for their commitment to peace.

I am happy to announce that the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed with an immediate cease-fire and starting talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site. We congratulate the Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, their prudence and their state activity in the choice of the path of peace, added Rubio.

Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar confirmed on Saturday that Pakistan and India had accepted a cease-fire with immediate effect, following an announcement by US President Donald Trump.

Pakistan and India have agreed with a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and its territorial integrity! Dar said on X.

