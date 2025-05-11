Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, without prerequisite to reach sustainable peace and eliminate the profound causes of the three -year conflict.

The offer, delivered early on Sunday, intervened a few hours after the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

The leaders, who met in kyiv, said that their call was supported by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and threatened new massive sanctions against Moscow if she did not agree with their plan.

Putin, however, rejected this proposal, slamming European ultimatums and anti-Russian rhetoric, before describing the counter-proposition for renewed negotiations of Ukraine Russia.

We propose that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any prerequisite, the Russian president told journalists. We offer Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday in Istanbul.

Putin said he would speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday later on Sunday about the facilitation of talks.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the proposal.

Ukral President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that he was ready for peace talks, but only after a cease-fire in place.

No prerequisite

The large -scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, left hundreds of thousands of dead soldiers and sparked the most serious confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

During the first weeks of the conflict, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators had direct talks in Istanbul, but did not agree to stop the fighting.

Putin said Russia proposed to restart talks to try to eliminate the deep causes of the conflict and reach the restoration of a long -term and lasting peace rather than a simple break for rearmament.

We do not exclude that during these talks, we can agree with a new ceasefire, he added.

Putin, whose forces have advanced in the past year, has faced an increase in public and private pressures from Trump as well as warnings of the European powers to end the war.

But he offered few concessions and was held firm under his conditions to end the war.

In June 2024, Putin said that Ukraine should officially decrease its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entire territory of four Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia.

Russian officials also proposed that the United States recognizes the control of Russia on approximately a fifth of Ukraine and demanded that Ukraine remain neutral, although Moscow said that it was not opposed to Kievs' ambitions to join the European Union.

Putin specifically mentioned the 2022 project agreement in Istanbul.

According to the Reuters news agency, this transfer project stipulated that reception should accept permanent neutrality in exchange for international security guarantees from the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It was not Russia that interrupted negotiations in 2022. It was Kyiv, said Putin.

Russia is ready to negotiate without any prerequisite.

Russia, added Putin, had proposed several ceasefires, including a moratorium on the energy of typing energy, a ceasefire at Easter, and more recently, the truce of 72 hours during the celebrations marking 80 years since the victory during the Second World War, but accused the Ukraine of raping the ceases of ceasefire several times.

He said that during the May ceasefire, Ukraine attacked Russia with 524 air drones, 45 sea drones, a number of Western missiles and that Russia had rejected five attacks against the Russian regions.

Ukraine also accused Russia of having repeatedly violated its own ceasefire.

Trump Factor

Anatol Lieven, the director of the Eurasia program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told Al Jazeera that the two parties were trying to blame themselves for not having accepted a cease-fire agreement in the midst of Trump pressure to end the war.

Trump threatened to move away from the peace process if there is no settlement or agreement on a ceasefire soon. And the question is who he blames failure? If he blames the Russians more, then aid in the United States will continue to Ukraine and the sanctions he has threatened will be intensified, said Lieven.

If, however, he blames Ukraine more, then, as he did once before, he suspends assistance in the United States and intelligence assistance in Ukraine, and that, of course, considerably weaken the military position of Ukraines and will strengthen that of Russia. Thus, both sides maneuver to try to blame all failure on the other.

Earlier Saturday, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom went together to Ukraine for the first time, during a visit which, according to Zelenskyy, sent a very important signal.

The five leaders held a meeting in kyiv and published a statement calling for a ceasefire that lasts at least 30 days from Monday, in order to make room for a diplomatic thrust to end the war.

An unconditional ceasefire by definition cannot be subject to any condition. If Russia calls for such conditions, this can only be considered as an effort to prolong the war and undermine diplomacy, the press release said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the United States would take the lead in monitoring the proposed ceasefire, with the support of European countries, and have threatened with massive sanctions prepared and coordinated between Europeans and the Americans if Russia raped the truce.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant-Général to retirement Keith Kellogg, prevails over a special envoy in Ukraine, said on Saturday that a complete 30-day cease-fire, covering air, earth, sea and infrastructure attacks, will begin the process to end the largest and longest war in the world.

Trump, who says he wants to be recalled as a peacemaker, said on several occasions that he wanted to put an end to the bloodbath of the Ukraine War, which his administration throws as an indication war between the United States and Russia.

Former American president Joe Biden, the leaders of Western Europe and Ukraine depict the invasion as an imperial style taking and have repeatedly committed to defeating the Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Putin launched war as a moment of the watershed in relations with the Moscows with the West, which, according to him, humiliated Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 by widening NATO and encroaching on what he considers on the sphere of influence of Moscow, including Ukraine.