Legal experts assess the Lebay police for arresting ITB students Download even Prabowo-Jokowi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – A certain number of legal experts have assessed that the arrest of students from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) had the initials SSS to download the meme of President Prabowo Soubianto and former president Joko Widodo who does not kiss.

“ITB students' detention is excessive and idiot action,” said Trisakti University Criminal Professor, Abdul Fickar Hadjar, in his declaration on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

He explained, because Prabowo and Joko Widodo could no longer be seen and placed as personal. According to Abdul Fickar, they were integrated into public institutions.

“Consequently, the arrest and detention of the students, more excessive, also injured democracy,” he said.

Abdul Fickar misses, in the Prabowo-Jookowi Even case, the police as the appliance of the law overheating or excessive. In addition, he does not understand democracy either.

“I urge President Prabowo to reprimand the police to avoid the impression that the anti-democracy government of Prabowo,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Law Professor at the University of Mulawarman, Orin Gusta Andini, said that the same could be accused of the Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE law). However, it depends on the content of the MET. If it contains a decency, the potential to violate the regulations.

“But for this case, I do not think it is necessary to go to the criminal domain,” said Orin when he was contacted by SMS on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

According to him, law enforcement officials should not need to be too aggressive to respond to the meme in the criminal field. Because it will have a negative impact on freedom and democracy.

“In addition, the use of criminal law should also be the last instrument or the ultimate remedy,” said Orin. Indeed, the degree of crime must also be considered the severity of its light and its impact.

Thus, he warned, not to apply the law, in particular cases with similar characteristics, more drainage concern The law enforcement and other costs of implementing the law, rather than its advantages in the use of criminal law. Because criminal law is when someone has sanctions, for example prison, a country that will support it.

“In fact, the crime can always be favored with other persuasion efforts, warnings, advice,” said Orin. “No need to go to the field of criminal sanctions.”

Previously, the criminal police investigation agency or the criminal investigation police arrested a woman with the initials SSS who would have downloaded the meme of President Prabowo Soubianto and former President Joko Widodo. Women is a student from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design of the Bandung Institute of Technology.

Head of the Public Information Section of the Division of Public Relations of the National Police headquarters, the main commissioner Erdi A. Chaniago confirmed the news of the detention of women downloads from Prabowo-Jokowi.

“Yes, it is true that a woman with the initials SSS was arrested and treated,” he said when he confirmed on Friday, May 9, 2025. “Currently, he is still inquiry.”

SSS was appointed suspect and charged under article 45 paragraph (1) Juncto Article 27 Paragraph (1) and article 51 paragraph (1) of the Information and Electronic Transactions Act or the ITE law.

