Putin commemorates 80 years of victory over Hitler, in Xi Jinping Compaa





The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, directed Friday Celebration of the DA of Russia's victoryaccompanied by International Allied LDERES, in an event orchestrated to demonstrate to To the west that Russia is not isolated. Of Red Plaza de Mosc, Putin, as well as his main guest, the Chinese president Xi JinpingWitness the parade of thousands of soldiers. Poutinepromised to continue to fight against Nazism, included in Ukraine, during the military arrest for the 80th anniversary of the victory of the victory of the Red Army during the Second World War, To which he frequented around thirty foreign leaders, but only a Western leader, the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert I stay. “Russia was and being an insurmountable obstacle to Nazism, Russophobia and anti-semitism, fighting against the brutality of the promoters of these aggressive and destructive ideas”, “ Putin said During his intervention from a platform installed on the Red square in front of the Mausoleum of Lenin. Putin proclaimed that his country never forgets the lessons of the world competition, in which the USSR, which has not fought until Germany has invaded the Sovithic territory in 1941, I lost 26 million peopleEight million of them soldiers. Although Kyiv does not officially submit the three -day unilateral truce declared by Putin, Ukrainian drones have not supported the Kremlin party and since the VSPERA They do not fly on Russian territory. Putin and XI, inseparable It was his big day. A smiling poutine appeared in the gallery between the Chinese LDER, Xi Jinpingand the sovitic centennial veteran IVN MartinushkinThe last witness with the life participating in the release of the Auschwitz (Poland) concentration camp in the hands of the Red Army January 27, 1945. Putin does not separate a moment from XIto which it is constantly sent with comments on units and military teams that paraded through the paved of the square. Even when they made the floral offer before the tomb to the unknown soldier. In addition to the Russian troops, they paraded Thirteen of military detachmentsIncluding an honorary guard of the People's Army of the Liberation of China. Not far from the chief of the Kremlin was seated Latin America Latin – the Brazilian Luiz Incio Lula da Silva; The Venezuelan Nicols Madurovisibly excited, and the Cuban Miguel Daz-Canel– as well as authoritarian leaders such as the president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang; The LDER of the Burma Military Council, Min Aung Hlingand the president of Belloruse, Alexandr Lukashenko. The veteran of the American war and Israel was also invited to ROST 50 and 60 anniversary in 1995 and 2005. Nazism is always alive Poutinethat I asked for a minute of silence in the memory of the cados, to make sure that “truth and justice” are on the Russian side during the fight against the rehabilitation of Nazism, of what accuses the Ukrainian president, Volodmir Zelenski, from Origin Judo. Underlines that the ancestors of the Russians “They ordered“To his descendants” firmly defend national interests, his history of the millennium, his culture, her traditional values ​​and all that is precious and sacred for us “, in Clara allusin to the Russian and Orthodox religion of the neighbor. “All the steps, the company, the people support participants in the special military operation. We are proud of their Valenta and Tesn, this strength of spirits which has always granted us and only victory”, ” said. At the same time, I pay tribute to the role played by allied passes in the defeat of Hitler's troops. “We will always remember that the opening of a second front in Europe after the decisive battles on the territory of the Sovitic Unin is getting closer to victory.” said. AADI that Russia values ​​”a great contribution to our common victory for the soldiers of the Allies of Ejrito, participants in the Resistance, of the courageous Chinese city and all those who fought in pursuit of a future in peace”. “The complete defeat of Nazi Germany, Militarist Japan and its satellites in various regions of the world is made thanks to joint efforts”. insist. Intercontinental missiles and assault drones During the stop correctly, around 130 war machines paraded, including legendary Sovitic Reservoirs T-34 And self -propelled artillery parts, used during the Second World War. One of the stars of the judgment was the imposing intercontinental yars ballistic missile, which has a range of up to 12,000 kilometers. T-90M Proriv could also be seen, the first Russian tank with an automatic gearbox; The 152 caliber marsh artillery piece, mounted on a baz chassis with eight wheels; ISKANDER BALSTIC missiles and new armored transport KURGANETS-25. But the novelty was the drones, which have demonstrated great efficiency in Ukraine, in what kyiv demonstrated a clear superiority. In particular, the Gueran-2, that many consider a copy of Shahed Irnes; The Spanish drones and the Lantset suicide bomber, which walked aboard the Kamaz off -road trucks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://aristeguinoticias.com/1005/mundo/putin-conmemora-80-anos-de-la-victoria-sobre-hitler-en-compania-de-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos