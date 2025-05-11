Day after ceasefire with Pakistan, PM Modi chairs a high-level meeting with tri-service leaders | Latest news from India

Connect with us

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar and Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan, were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high -level meeting on Sunday with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the trimester chiefs at his residence in New Delhi, Rédi.

The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Defense Staff, General, Anil Chauhan, were also present in Reunion.

Meetings intervene a day after India and Pakistan have agreed to immediately cease all hostilities through land, air and the sea, after four days of intense cross -border drones and missile strikes.

Read also | How India and Pakistan hammered a surprise break

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the ceasefire on social networks, followed by an official declaration by the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri.

Misri said that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart at 3:35 p.m. IST.

The director general of military operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 3:35 p.m., normal time Indian earlier in the day. It was agreed between them that the two parties would stop all shots and military action on earth, in the air and at sea, with effect from 5:00 p.m. Ist today, said Misri.

Read also | The dubious disc of the Pakistans throws Shadow's shadow on the ceasefire

Indian officials also clarified that no broader dialogue was to come and that all the measures taken against Pakistan following Pahalgam terrorist attack the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, the closure of the Attari land border post, the reduction of the diplomatic presence and the expulsion of the Pakistani nationals remain in place.

