The Congress urges Prime Minister Modi to preside over a multipartite meeting on the situation in India-Pakistan | India News





Lok Sabha Lop Lot Gandhha Lot of Mallikkan Mallikkan Mallikkan New Delhi: Sunday, the Congress called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to summon a Meeting of all parties To discuss the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. In addition, Lok Sabha Lop Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Lop Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Prime Minister, urging a special parliament session to deliberate on Pahalgam's attack, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire of cancellation of the United States.“It is crucial that the people and their representatives discuss Pahalgam's terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, announced by US President Trump,” said Rahul Gandhi in his letter. “It will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolution to meet future challenges.”The secretary general of the congress, Jairam Ramesh, also asked several questions to the government, especially if New Delhi opened the doors to third -party intervention between India and Pakistan. Survey Do you think the third-party intervention in India-Pakistan relations is necessary? Did New Delhi open the doors to third-party mediation? Have diplomatic channels with Pakistan reopened? He asked in a post on X.Its remarks occurred one day after India and Pakistan announced an immediate stop at all military actions by land, tunes and aircraft and four days of cross -border and intense drones.THE Understanding the ceasefire would have been negotiated with announcements first emerging from Washington DC, followed by confirmations by New Delhi and Islamabad.Referring to a declaration by the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who mentioned a “neutral site” for the dialogue between the two countries, Ramesh asked if this had pointed out to the principles of the Simla agreement, which firmly opposes the third-party intervention in India-Pakistan.“Have we abandoned the Simla agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation?” He asked. “The Indian National Congress would like to ask if diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan are reopened? What commitments have we looked for and obtained?” Ramesh cited the reported remarks of two former army leaders, vice-president Malik and Manoj Narwane, on the understanding of India and Pakistan and said that the situation required a response from the Prime Minister himself.“Finally, the Indian National Congress believes that it is only natural that the country can remember Indira Gandhi for its extraordinarily courageous and resolved leadership in 1971,” said Ramesh.He also referred to a loan of $ 5.8 billion in IMF India in November 1981 to which the United States had strong objections. He added that, Indira Gandhi was able to persuade the IMF for the loan.“On February 29, 1984, when Pranab Mukherjee presented the budget, it had announced that India had successfully concluded the IMF program and that it did not lead approximately $ 1.3 billion in the approved amount. It may be unique in the annals in the history of the IMF,” added Ramesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/congress-urges-pm-modi-to-chair-all-party-meet-on-india-pakistan-situation/articleshow/121075134.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos