Politics
Kiss power, silence dissent while Ri succumbs to repressive tolerance
An image speaks stronger than a thousand fears.
This was the case when a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) shared an image generated by AI-AI of Prabowo suffero Kissing Joko Widodo. It was not pornography. It was not a hate speech. It was a satire: creative, intelligent and entirely non -violent. A visual criticism, published on his personal account on social networks.
In a few days, this courageous, net and critical student was detained. The state fell on it like a hammer on glass.
What crime did she commit? Dare to visualize the intimate link between two men who, for years, pretended to oppose and later merge their political machines in a shameless dance of dynasty and preservation of power. The kiss was not the threat. The threat was the criticism it represented in the way Prabowo and Jokowi dissolved the opposition and reshaped democracy in a match for two.
It is not only a case of exceeding or inconsistency. This is what philosopher Herbert Marcuse called repressive tolerance: a system that absorbs or rewards criticisms only when he no longer threatens power and punishes it when he does.
While this student faces criminalization, others who have once assembled or publicly ridiculed or attacked Prabowo now held powerful positions within his administration. Hasan Nasbi, formerly a lively online provocateur who has launched personal insults in Prabowo, is now at the head of the presidential communication office. His Twitter / X account, once sadly famous for making fun of the man he serves now, has been wiped. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who has publicly depreciated Prabowo in the past, is back in the circle of leaders.
The most striking is the son of Jokowis, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who once used the pseudonym Fuffafa to publish inflammatory content targeting Prabowo publications which, in normal times, could have caused legal consequences. Instead, Gibran now enjoys vice-presidency and already laid the foundations for a presidential race in 2029.
What message does it send? This forgiveness is a privilege of powerful. This betrayal is not punished when it flows from the top. This dissent of space is criminal, but the hypocrisy of the elite is strategic.
It is a repressive tolerance in its purest form. Dissent is not countered by an open debate or a democratic commitment. It is either reduced to silence, co -opted or absorbed in the power machinery. Prabowos' strategy is not a force, but of deep insecurity. And this insecurity reveals something more disturbing.
Prabowo himself admitted that he would never have become president without the support of Jokowis. It was not a modesty. It was a confession. This confirms what many suspect: that its path to power has been paved with legitimacy borrowed. Constitutional courts of questionable decisions to suspicious voting models, the elections of 2024 do not refuse democracy, but of dynasty.
Prabowo has no mandate. And like all that is borrowed, legitimacy must be defended not with the opening, but with fear. And fear, as history reminds us, is the seed of authoritarianism.
ITB students stop is not an isolated case. It is a symptom. A signal of what this presidency becomes: that which smiles in public but punishes in private. This tolerates sycophance but criminalizes creativity. This forgives past political enemies but pursues young citizens for their art.
But the threat extends beyond censorship. We are witnessing the crawling return of militarization, not as an emergency response, but as ideology.
Take the governor of Western Javas, who recently sent young people in difficulty and LGBTQ individuals to be re -educated by the army. Not helped. Not supported. Re -educated. Built. A raised word of the darkest chapters of the authoritarian past of Indonesia, now nonchalantly pronounced during press conferences, as if identity, dignity and freedom could be corrected with exercises and discipline.
Again, Hasan Nasbi enters the scene. After the arrest of the students, he suggested that it should be re -educated by the state. Not imprisoned, just guided. But rehabilitation, no matter how politely formulated, is always authoritarianism in a milder mask.
The most dangerous reality is not that generals come back. The civilians are welcoming them again. Today, most vocal militarization defenders are not uniform officers, but governors, influencers and opportunistic reformists. This is how 21st century authoritarianism restarts: not with tanks, but with discussion points. Not with martial law, but with moral panic.
The ITB student is only one of the many. There will be other artists, academics, activists: anyone who disrupts the illusion of harmony carefully maintained by people in power. Critics are no longer simply opposed; They are either silenced or assimilated. Institutions have become loyalty tests. The press is weakened. The judiciary, compromised. Universities are threatened in obedience.
This collapse is not accidental. It is designed. And those who stood once standing up, rectors, lawyers, journalists, are now too often silent. Or worse, on pay.
In such a climate, satire becomes subversion. Poetry becomes protest. The memes become manifests. When an image of the AI of two men kissing is more feared than corruption, repression or inequality, democracy no longer works. We live in an organized monarchy disguised in the Republic.
So what should you do?
First of all, we have to name what is going on. It is not a transition. It is the consolidation of authoritarianism dressed in a democratic brand image. If Jokowi reigned with populist charm, Prabowo seems ready to reign with fear, discipline and control, masked by gestures in peak of inclusion.
Second, universities must protect their students. Knowledge institutions cannot remain neutral when their members are arrested for expressed ideas. Silence is a bond. And complicity is betrayal.
Third, digital resistance must continue. Artists, writers, citizens, we must resist the urge to self -censor. Public space must overflow with satire, criticism, questions and courage.
Fourth, civil society must hold the line. Human rights defenders, legal aid and independent media must prepare for a long cold winter. But history shows that the regimes based on fear collapse under the truth. The authorities are never as strong as they seem. They are terrified, of ideas.
Finally, international attention is important. Indonesia always claims to be a democracy. The world must remember: the real democracies do not stop students for satire, did not raise those who launched insults for political convenience and do not send their youth in military rehabilitation camps in the name of morality.
Let the world see what is going on. Let the Indonesians name the danger before he became the norm.
And that the following image, anyway, is not shared not in fear, but with pride.
Because freedom, once erased, takes generations to rebuild.
And dissent, once criminalized, becomes the only moral act that remains.
