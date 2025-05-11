India-Pakistan News: PM Modi chairs the day of the level meeting after the ceasefire pact in Pakistan.





One day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high -level meeting on Sunday with the best government officials, including the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar.

Read also: Operation Sindoor: What weapons did India used to hit Pakistani terrorist camps?

The NSA Ajit Doval, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan and the three heads of service, were among those who attended Reunion.

India accused Pakistan of raping the terms of understanding the ceasefire on Saturday evening, urging Islamabad of taking “appropriate measures” and of approaching the situation with “gravity and responsibility”.

Although tensions have since released, residents of several border areas remain on board, still in shock from the days of bombing and incidents related to drones.

Also read: here are 8 air bases from Pakistan attacked by India on Saturday. Know the exact location

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) declared in an article on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had successfully performed its tasks assigned in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. The operations were carried out deliberate and discreetly, aligned with the national objectives.

IAF also noted that operations are still in progress, a detailed briefing will be carried out in due time. The IAF urges everyone to refrain from speculation and the dissemination of unbeknop information.

Operation Sindoor, a reprisal attack after Pahalgam's brutal attack, has targeted multiple terrorist infrastructure points across the border, aimed at dismantling those responsible for the portation and support of these acts of violence.

Earlier on Saturday, India officially accused Pakistan of having violated a cease-fire agreement that had only hours.

During a special press briefing, noted the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, there have been repeated violations of the understanding of the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries. India takes a very serious note from these violations.

“Our forces give an appropriate and proportionate response. We call on Pakistan to fight these violations with the greatest seriousness,” said Misri.

(With agency entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/indiapakistan-news-pm-modi-chairs-high-level-meeting-day-after-pakistan-shatters-ceasefire-pact-loc-mea-iaf-11746947298612.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos