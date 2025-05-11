Kunto mutation evaluated as a counterattack by Kubu Gibran and Jokowi





JAKARTA-The Executive Director of the CITRA Institute, Yusak Farchan, assessed that the controversial transfer of the son of the 6th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Sutrisno, Kunto Arief Wibiwo, was a form of counterattack of the vice-president Gibran Rakabum Rakabum Rakabum Rakabum and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko. “It is difficult to deny the political nuances in the transformation of Kunto. It could be that the transfer is a form of counterattack of the Gibran or Jokowi camp. In addition, the commander of the TNI, agus suffered, can be called the person of Jokowi,” he said on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Previously, Kunto was transferred by the general commander of the TNI, Agus Subuyuyo, of the commander of the joint regional defense commander (Pangkogabwilhan) I to the special staff of the chief of the staff of the army (KSAD). The transfer was indicated in the decree of the TNI KEP commander number / 554 / IV / 2025 dated April 29, 2025. As a replacement of Kunto, the TNI commander appointed the Hersan Laksda (Laksda) which had been the help of Jokowi. Even if it was canceled, it was speculation that Kunto's transfer was linked to the last political activity, Ting Sutrisno, which would have supported the indictment of the indictment of Gibran, which was taken up by the retired forum. According to Yusak, the Gibran camp felt threatened by the discourse of dismissal. In addition, it is not impossible that the speech was seriously worked by the Parliament. “Although, so far, these aspirations have only been echoed by civil society. He supports, under normal conditions, Kunto's mutation is actually still normal. Indeed, the landscape of the joint command of region 1 of the defense characterizes marine defense so that it is natural to be led by officers of the dimension of the sea. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Therefore, Kunto's mutation is considered simply a temporary “parking” position to wait for the next rotation. “So, in normal situations, Kunto's mutation is still normal if it is still transferred to the special staff of the army chief of staff. The problem is that the moment of transfer is not correct because it is close to the activities of the Kunto father,” said Yusak. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

