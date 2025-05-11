



Moscow, May 11 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Sunday to hold direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 without any prerequisite, a move welcomed by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who insisted that Moscow must first accept a cease cease.

Putin said that talks are intended to eliminate the deep causes of the conflict and to achieve the creation of a long -term and lasting peace.

We would like to start talks immediately, already on Thursday May 15 in Istanbul, where they were detained before and where they were interrupted, Putin said in an address.

He stressed that talks should take place without any prerequisite.

Poutines' speeches intervened a few hours after the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland held alongside Zelenskyy in kyiv and urged Putin to accept a 30-day ceasefire from Monday or to cope with possible massive sanctions.

The deep causes generally cover a range of Russian grievances, from the expansion of nato to the east to the size of the Ukral soldiers, according to reports.

Putin recalled that after the start of the special military operation of Russia (SMO) in Ukraine, representatives of Russia and Ukraine had met several cycles of talks in Bélarus and, after negotiations advanced in Istanbul, facilitated by Turkey Borison, this project was reduced in 2022.

Putin categorically rejected the request for an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

Citing a bad kyiv record in the observation of the ceasefire and trèvres, Putin accused Ukraine of not honoring a 30-day moratorium on attacks against the energy infrastructure negotiated by American president Donald Trump, as well as the Easter truce.

Reacting to Putin's offer, Zelenskyy reiterated the prerequisite of a complete, durable and reliable ceasefire from May 12.

“It is a positive sign that the Russians finally began to consider putting an end to war. The whole world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first stage of the end of all war is a cease-fire,” said Zelenskyy on X.

“There is no point in continuing the murder even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a complete, durable and reliable ceasefire from tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet,” he said.

For two months now, Ukraine has said that it wanted an immediate 30-day cease-fire. But Russia has so far refused to commit, saying that it supports the idea of ​​a break in principle, but insists that there is what it calls the nuances that must first address.

The Kremlin argues that Ukraine and its European managers will use the 30-day ceasefire without nuances agreed to reconstruct the man and the equipment to use military operations against Russia, which has the top on the battlefield.

It will be a trap for Russia, and Ukraine will rearmed to continue the war with the help of its Western donors, said senator Alex Pushkov, the locker room managed by the state.

US President Trump welcomed direct discussions.

“A potentially formidable day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved like this endless bloodbath, let's hope,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

“It will be a whole new, and much better, the world. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure it happens. The United States rather wants to focus on reconstruction and trade. A big week to come!” He wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2025/05/11/fgn34-russia-ukraine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos